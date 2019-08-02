A Blues Legends Returns to Escondido!

And he’s Bringing Friends on Thursday, August 8th!

Escondido, CA. – August, 2019 – Blues Legend, Buddy Guy returns to Escondido to perform for one-night only at the California Center for the Arts, Escondido on Thursday, August 8th. Joining Buddy Guy are blues artists, Jimmie Vaughan and Charlie Musselwhite and the show kicks-off at 7:30pm on the Great Green.

American treasure and guitar legend, Buddy Guy is here to remind us that the blues are alive and well!

At eighty-two years old, this Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee has left his mark on the industry through his historic sound and influence on guitarists like Eric Clapton, Jimi Hendrix and John Mayor. His music style takes a unique spin on soul, rock and free jazz while remaining true to the heart of the blues.

Buddy Guy has been ranked on Rolling Stone magazine’s “100 Greatest Guitarists of All Time,” and recently won the 2019 Grammy for Best Traditional Blues Album which features Mick Jagger, James Bay, Keith Richards, and Jeff Beck.

Buddy Guy brings guitarist and song-writer, Jimmie Vaughan who is known for his impact on contemporary culture and spearheading the revival of the blues. He has made guest-appearances on albums such as Bob Dylan’s Under the Red Sky and Carlos Santana’s Havana Moon.

His sound has been influenced by other iconic blue guitarists, like Albert King and B.B. King which helped develop Vaughan’s passion for his blues-influenced rock style. His music capitalizes on conveying his passion and rawness of the classic blues.

The show will start with the deep sounds of Charlie Musselwhite’s electric blues harmonica which has been recognized for years on end. As a singer and instrumentalist, Musselwhite has excelled, selling more than 20 albums after gaining prominence in the 1960’s. In 2010, he landed a spot in the Blues Hall of Fame before touring with Cyndi Lauper, playing the harmonica on her hit album Memphis Blues. He has also jammed on stage with Mick Jagger and recorded with multiple diverse artists.

Theshow is generously sponsored by Blues 88.3.

Tickets for the show are $45-$125 and are on sale online at artcenter.org or at the Center ticket office at 340 N. Escondido Blvd., Escondido, Ca 92025, or by calling 800.988.4253. The ticket office is open Tue. – Sat. 12–6 PM, and Sun. 12–5 PM.

Get more information about the show including his program as well as purchase tickets here: http://artcenter.org/event/buddy-guy-jimmie-vaughan-charlie-musselwhite/

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido ..With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.



The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce. In 2018, the Center was chosen as one of fifteen cities from all over the country to be awarded a grant known as the Levitt AMP [Your City] grant. The Center received $25K in matching funds to present the Levitt AMP Escondido Music Series, which is a minimum of 10 free outdoor concerts presented over 10 to 12 consecutive weeks during 2018.



The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times, and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.