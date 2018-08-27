Becoming Edna with the stunning John Massey

Here in the theatre we go above and beyond to embody our characters and bring them to life for you. In this clip you will see the full transformation of the tremendous John Massey as he becomes the character we have all come to love!

Meet Mark Holmes our resident videographer & photographer

How did you get into photography and videography how did you come to be with San Diego Musical Theatre? …I’ve been involved in photography and video since high school, when I would spend my afternoons in the dark room, under a red light surrounded by the sweet smell of chemicals. Whether it was photography, videography, painting or sculpture it was art, or even the idea of a representational image that has drawn me in. San Diego Musical Theatre first hired me to do video for their Christmas show, White Christmas at the Birch North Park Theatre after I had been doing work at the Old Globe for years.

You have captured so many productions do you have a favorite?…I have two favorite video productions I’ve worked on at SDMT – West Side Story because of the stark, contrasty look of it and its iconic status in the musical theatre community, and Damn Yankees, which I did a whole series of “live baseball cards”, where I filmed and inserted the cast of the show into a vintage baseball card frame, making living moving baseball cards. Hmmmm, both productions directed by James Vasquez. READ MORE HERE

In 2015, SDMT launched the You Give. We Give. campaign to connect us and our audiences to bigger issues within our community. Through this campaign we can raise awareness and support for other local non-profits. When you attend Hairspray you will have the opportunity to donate to our production partner, the Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego. 10% of all the donations during the show will go to our non- profit partner.