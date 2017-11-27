Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  9th Fall Fun Festival Salutes Volunteers

9th Fall Fun Festival Salutes Volunteers

By   /  November 27, 2017  /  No Comments

    Print    
The Ninth Fall Fun Festival at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens in Vista was a success thanks to 65 student volunteers from Rancho Buena Vista High School Key Club, Vista Magnet Middle School, Vista High School Environmental Club, and Guajome Park Academy.
The Fall Fun Festival depends on willing student volunteers to connect families to the crafts, activities, and scarecrow construction.  The students have as much fun as the kids do!
Farmer (Nancy B) Jones awards thank-you certificates to the students at their schools to show appreciation for their contributions to the Festival.
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 1 hour ago on November 27, 2017
  • By:
  • Last Modified: November 27, 2017 @ 10:49 am
  • Filed Under: Local

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

PRESCHOOL PROGRAMS THRIVE IN VISTA UNIFIED

Read More →