9th Fall Fun Festival Salutes Volunteers

The Ninth Fall Fun Festival at Alta Vista Botanical Gardens in Vista was a success thanks to 65 student volunteers from Rancho Buena Vista High School Key Club, Vista Magnet Middle School, Vista High School Environmental Club, and Guajome Park Academy.

The Fall Fun Festival depends on willing student volunteers to connect families to the crafts, activities, and scarecrow construction. The students have as much fun as the kids do!

Farmer (Nancy B) Jones awards thank-you certificates to the students at their schools to show appreciation for their contributions to the Festival.