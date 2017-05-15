EXPERIENCE LOCAL TASTES AND TEMPTATIONS

Vista, California, May 2017—- On Wednesday June 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. , Vista Village Business Association will host the 9th Annual “Taste of Vista.” Check-in begins at 4:00 p.m. The outdoor festival will occupy the hip and historic Main Street and showcase over 25 local restaurants, 15 breweries and wineries. We’ve expanded our event from historic downtown to crossover Santa Fe and enjoy the restaurants at Vista Village.

Vista has become a prominent landmark for some of San Diego’s most acclaimed breweries and eateries. The “Taste of Vista” has become a staple in the community and attracts visitors throughout the County. Many area businesses will join in celebrating the “78 Hops Hwy” hospitality of food and drink by opening their doors and sharing their creations as the live music of Ashley Hollander and James Wells entertains the attendees.

Participating Restaurants: Blue Water Grill, Ciao Restaurant , Cinépolis , Cold Stone Creamery, Connie’s, Flying Pig, Frasier Farms, Gianni’s Gourmet Cafe, Little Cupcakes, Nucci’s, Oggi’s Pizza and Brewing Company, Rosati’s Chicago Pizza, Rubio’s, Souplantation , The Étouffée Café, When Pigs Fly, Vista Village Pub and Vista Way Café.

Breweries/ Wineries: 2 Plank Vineyards, Barrel Harbor, Battle Mage Brewery, Bear Roots, Belching Beaver, Booze Brothers Brewery, Brooking Vineyards, Indian Joe Brewery, Mother Earth and Wavelength

Don’t miss this unique opportunity to meet the local culinary personalities, chefs, sommeliers, brewmasters and other talents, and vote for your favorite restaurant! Last year’s “Golden Fork Award” winner, “When Pigs Fly” will be returning this year with their very best locally sourced seasonal creations.

Ticket Prices:

Beer, Wine and Restaurant Samples -Presale: $35.00 (through 5/19/17 ) Regular: $40.00, At the Door: $45.00

Restaurant Only (No Alcohol) – Presale: $20.00 (through 5/19/17 )Regular: $25.00, At the Door: $40.00

Bask in the blending of authentic cultures while enjoying Downtown Main Street businesses and the excuse to indulge. See you at “The Taste of Vista”!