On Wednesday June 21st from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. , Vista Village Business Association will host the 9th Annual “Taste of Vista.” Check-in begins at 4:00 p.m. The outdoor festival will occupy the hip and historic Main Street and showcase over 25 local restaurants, 15 breweries and wineries. We’ve expanded our event from historic downtown to crossover Santa Fe and enjoy the restaurants at Vista Village.

Ticket Prices:

Beer, Wine and Restaurant Samples -Regular: $40.00, At the Door: $45.00

Restaurant Only (No Alcohol) – Regular: $25.00, At the Door: $30.00

Bask in the blending of authentic cultures while enjoying Downtown Main Street businesses and the excuse to indulge. See you at “The Taste of Vista”!

Don’t miss our write up in the Zipcode Magazines… Have a look here- http://92081magazine. com/2017/06/11/9th-annual- taste-of-vista/