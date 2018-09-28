9th Annual No Limit Hold’em Tournament benefiting Our Fallen Soldier – Homeless Veterans of San Diego. On Saturday, November 10, 2018 at 2 pm. Pala Casino Spa & Resort, Pala Poker room; 11154 CA-76, Pala, CA 92059. Purchase your ticket today by contacting Steve Campbell at 619-912-3885.

Tournament fee is $55 with $5,000 in chips, Re-buy/Add-on $20 for an additional $5,000 in chips; Optional $10 Staff Bonus for an additional $3,000 in chips; 15 Minute Blind Rounds – late entry for 4 levels. Lunch begins at 2:30 to 3:30 pm.

First place wins $1000 (one place paid) and your name on the trophy.