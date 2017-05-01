9th Annual Miracle Babies 5K and Kids Festival

Support Critically ill Newborns in San Diego County NICUs

Proceeds benefit families in need of financial assistance during a newborn’s hospitalization

San Diego, CA – (Superheroes wanted!) The 9th annual Miracle Babies 5K will take place from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. on Sunday, May 7, 2017, at NTC Park at Liberty Station (2455 Cushing Road), with registration beginning at 7:00 a.m. The event includes a timed 5K run at 8:00 a.m. followed by a family friendly 5K walk at 9:00 a.m. Attendees are invited to show their spirit by dressing up as their favorite hero! No matter if it’s Superman, Wonder Woman, Police Officer, Firefighter, Soldier or even a Doctor, all heroes are welcome!

Participants will receive a collectable race medal and are encourage and invited to attend in the postrace celebration including a Kid Zone, Family Resource Fair, merchandise vendors, food trucks and exotic cars.

Registration fee for walkers is $25 for adults and free for children under 12. Runners’ fee is $30 for adults and $10 for children under 12. Register now at www.miraclebabies5k.com .

Participants are encouraged to fundraise to help raise funds and awareness for NICU families, with incentive levels ranging from $150 – $1,000+. To participate:

Register at www.miraclebabies5k.org

Create a fundraising team and a personalized fundraising page

Share the page and a fundraising goal with friends, family, and social networks

Every year more than 500,000 babies are born prematurely. As overwhelmed families struggle with the terrifying uncertainties, they often find themselves faced with unexpected financial difficulties. Miracle Babies mission is to unite families with their sick newborns through financial assistance and supportive services and to reduce pregnancy complications through prevention, education and research.

Proceeds will go towards our financial assistance program in San Diego. Last year Miracle Babies provided financial assistance to over 500 families. Additionally, 3000 families in San Diego County received MB Care Bags and other supportive services provide by Miracle Babies.

Contact: Harper Sassaman, Beck Ellman Heald: (Harper@behmedia.com): 858-453-9600

For vendor, in-kind or sponsorship opportunities please contact jfelton@miraclebabies.org or call 858-633-8540.