9th Alley Cat Art Walk

Sophie’s Kensington Gallery to Join the 9th Annual Alley Cat Art Walk

El Cajon, CA — Sophie’s Gallery, a program at St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center (SMSC), will join the 9th Annual Alley Cat Art Walk on Friday, September 13, 2019, from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Eight art galleries and museums in Historic Downtown El Cajon are hosting an event held in Arts Alley—an alley between Main Street and Rea Avenue that is a popular corridor of public murals.

Entertainment will include art shows, art demonstrations, artists’ booths, hands-on craft booths, wine tastings, opportunity drawings, a beer garden sponsored by the El Cajon German American Club, and vibrant music performed live by Theo and the Zydeco Patrol. The Alley Cat Art Walk also features a collection of wood planks in the shape of a cat head, painted artistically by regional artists.

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center serves more than 400 adults with developmental disabilities through nationally recognized, innovative programs. Its mission is to educate and empower individuals with developmental disabilities to realize their full potential. Developmental disabilities include autism, Down syndrome, cerebral palsy, and other cognitive disorders for which there are no cures.

Where: Arts Alley, an alley between Main Street and Rea Avenue (109 Rea Ave, El Cajon, CA 92020)

When: Sept. 13, 2019, 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Website: https://stmsc.org/alley-cat-art-walk-september-13-2019/