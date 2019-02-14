What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

Loading...
OMI Online Voting

Feb. 13-21, online and at the Oceanside Sunset Market
View final mural concepts by Amy Burkman, Rik Erickson and Gloria Muriel and vote for the design you’d like to see on the exterior of That Boy Good and Northern Pine Brewing, 326 N. Horne St. Online voting for the second Oceanside Mural Initiative mural ends next Thursday at midnight. You can also vote in person at the Oceanside Sunset Market next Thursday, Feb. 21 (the Feb. 14 market has been canceled).VOTE

 

“A Streetcar Named Desire”
Feb. 15-17, 22-24, The Star Theatre
One of Tennessee Williams’ most revered works opens Friday at The Star Theatre. Directed by David Schulz, “A Streetcar Named Desire” transports you back to 1940s New Orleans, where a battle between classes, sexes and blood relations wrenches at the play’s compelling characters. Rated PG-13. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. On opening night, enjoy complimentary appetizers and beverages at 6:45 p.m
International Folktales with Michael McCarty
Feb. 16, Oceanside Public Library
The Oceanside Public Library invites families to enjoy international folktales with Michael D. McCarty at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Civic Center Library. McCarty is a multicultural storyteller of African, African-American and international folktales. His storytelling style is energetic and enthusiastic. This program is free and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library.
Star Theatre Community Fundraiser Concert Series
Feb. 16, The Star Theatre
Help The Star Theatre support its capital campaign for a new heating and air conditioning system at this special benefit concert at 2 p.m. Saturday. This 1-hour-and-45-minute program featuring Gregorio and the Mello Cello and friends will include three performance sections and two intermissions with wine, appetizers and desserts. Tickets are $20.
Movie by the Pier: “101 Dalmatians”
Feb. 16, Junior Seau Pier Amphitheater
Oceanside Parks & Recreation presents “101 Dalmatians” Saturday at 6 p.m. This free, family-friendly movie starts at dark, so come early to set up your own movie theater. Bring your blankets and picnic dinners and spend your evening with family, friends and Parks and Recreation under the night sky.
OMA Exhibition Reception
Feb. 23, Oceanside Museum of Art
Sip, nosh and mingle with artists and fellow art lovers as OMA celebrates the opening of four exhibitions, including “Valya: SheSan Diego Surreal,” “Matthew Barnes: Painter of the Night,” and “National Watercolor Society: Southern California Inspirations, Past and Present.” Tickets are free for members and $10 for nonmembers.

 

