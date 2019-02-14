What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

OMI Online Voting
Feb. 13-21, online and at the Oceanside Sunset Market
View final mural concepts by Amy Burkman, Rik Erickson and Gloria Muriel and vote for the design you’d like to see on the exterior of That Boy Good and Northern Pine Brewing, 326 N. Horne St. Online voting for the second Oceanside Mural Initiative mural ends next Thursday at midnight. You can also vote in person at the Oceanside Sunset Market next Thursday, Feb. 21 (the Feb. 14 market has been canceled).VOTE
“A Streetcar Named Desire”
Feb. 15-17, 22-24, The Star Theatre
One of Tennessee Williams’ most revered works opens Friday at The Star Theatre. Directed by David Schulz, “A Streetcar Named Desire” transports you back to 1940s New Orleans, where a battle between classes, sexes and blood relations wrenches at the play’s compelling characters. Rated PG-13. Showtimes are 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 2 p.m. Sunday. On opening night, enjoy complimentary appetizers and beverages at 6:45 p.m
|
|