What’s Up Downtown Oceanside

International Folktales with Michael McCarty Feb. 16, Oceanside Public Library The Oceanside Public Library invites families to enjoy international folktales with Michael D. McCarty at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Civic Center Library. McCarty is a multicultural storyteller of African, African-American and international folktales. His storytelling style is energetic and enthusiastic. This program is free and sponsored by the Friends of the Oceanside Public Library. FIND OUT MORE

Star Theatre Community Fundraiser Concert Series Feb. 16, The Star Theatre Help The Star Theatre support its capital campaign for a new heating and air conditioning system at this special benefit concert at 2 p.m. Saturday. This 1-hour-and-45-minute program featuring Gregorio and the Mello Cello and friends will include three performance sections and two intermissions with wine, appetizers and desserts. Tickets are $20. BUY TICKETS