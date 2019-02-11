Loading...
You are here:  Home  >  Calendar >  College Baseball

College Baseball

By   /  February 11, 2019  /  No Comments

    Print    

David Willauer — In the first game of a doubleheader, the Comets of Palomar scored 1 run in the first 1 in the second, 4 in the fourth, 1 in the fifth and sixth as they defeated Fullerton College by a 10-4 score.  Former Escondido Cougars alum Jake Moskowitz got the win in relief at 1-0 while former Cathedral Catholic Sam Miller recorded his first save of the game.

In the second game of the doubleheader former Temecula Valley Golden Bear alum Caleb Harmond scored 2 runs on an RBI single by former San Marcos Knight Evan Iannicello in the bottom of the third and on a fielders choice RBI by former Ramona Bulldog Cameron Rowles.  Everett Hazelwood gets the win at 1-0
    Print    

Do you want more news like this? We're supported by our subscribers and readers!

  • Published: 2 days ago on February 11, 2019
  • By:
  • Last Modified: February 10, 2019 @ 10:35 pm
  • Filed Under: Sports

About the author

Founder

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You might also like...

Cal State San Marcos Cougar Sports Updates

Read More →