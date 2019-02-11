College Baseball

David Willauer — In the first game of a doubleheader, the Comets of Palomar scored 1 run in the first 1 in the second, 4 in the fourth, 1 in the fifth and sixth as they defeated Fullerton College by a 10-4 score. Former Escondido Cougars alum Jake Moskowitz got the win in relief at 1-0 while former Cathedral Catholic Sam Miller recorded his first save of the game.

In the second game of the doubleheader former Temecula Valley Golden Bear alum Caleb Harmond scored 2 runs on an RBI single by former San Marcos Knight Evan Iannicello in the bottom of the third and on a fielders choice RBI by former Ramona Bulldog Cameron Rowles. Everett Hazelwood gets the win at 1-0