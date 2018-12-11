North County Sports Report 12-10-18

David Willauer — Football NFL-Former LaCosta Canyon alum Kenny Stills 8 receptions for 135 yards caught a 7 yard pass receptions from

quarterback and teammate Robert Tannehill to pace the Miami Dolphins to a 34-33 win over the New England Patriots.

Former Mission Hills and Brigham Young alum Fred Warner recorded 3 solos and 1 assist for 4 tackles for the San Francisco 49ers as they defeated the Denver Broncos 20-14.

College Basketball-Former Mission Hills Grizzly and Oregon State Beaver alum Warren Washington scored 2 College Basketball-Former Mission Hills Grizzly and Oregon State Beaver alumscored 2

points in the 104-77 win over Missouri State. vs. the University of St. Louis the Grizzly alum scored 5 points in the 65-61 defeat vs. the Billikins.

Former San Marcos alum and current Fresno State Bulldog Johnny McKnight scored 5 points in the 92-71 win over Long Beach State.

Former Oceanside Pirate Jacob Camargo scored 24 points for the Palomar Comets as they fell to Moorpark College 67-64.

Palomar defeated Mount San Antonio 63-50. Anthony Routh led with 20 points. Anthony Smith 11 points.

Former Mission Hills alum Kayla Rooks scored 4 points for the Lady Huskies of the University of Washington in their 81-52 win over George Mason. vs. Ohio State she scored 4 points in the Huskies 69-59 win over Ohio State.

Palomar Comet Ladies fell to El Camino 72-70. MacKenna Gentry 17, Mission Hills alum Sara Ahmadpour with 12 and Clarissa Tate 10.

Palomar defeated East Los Angeles 74-73. Imani Cooley with 11 points, Julie Saalee 14 and former Mission Hills alum Sara Ahmadpour with 17.

Palomar Lady Comets fell to Mount San Antonio by a 56-47 score. Clarissa Tate 12, Julie Saalee 15.