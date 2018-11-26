Soapy Joe’s Car Wash Sets The Guinness World Record For Largest Car Air Freshener

SAN DIEGO (November 2018) — Soapy Joe’s Car Wash in San Diego has officially set the Guinness World Record for the Largest Car Air Freshener. The large car air freshener measures at 3 ft and 10 in tall, 3 ft and 8 in wide, 1.6 in thick. The world record was set at their headquarters National City, CA.

The car air freshener was made with biodegradable material. The goal of the world record attempt was to raise the awareness of being eco friendly and the importance this has on our community. Soapy Joes reclaims and filters all fresh water from the car washes for re-use.

The world record title holder names are: Soapy Joe’s, Chris Soriano, Hillary Manalac, and Brian Sheena.