Boys & Girls Club Sponsors Community-wide Blanket Drive In San Marcos

San Marcos, CA — The Nemeth Foundation, in partnership with Brian, Jimmy, and David Mulvaney, will engage in a community-wide Blanket Drive to provide comfort and love for the homeless at Father Joe’s Villages San Diego. Working in conjunction with community partners like the Boys and Girls Club of San Marcos, San Marcos High School Basketball Team and KAO Basketball , the Nemeth Foundation will match the Mulvaney contribution of 1000 blankets, with a goal of surpassing this amount to reach as many homeless people as possible with warmth, love, and compassion.

The Nemeth Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded by Alex and Eva Nemeth. Its mission is to partner with organizations and individuals in our community to transform the lives of families in the San Diego region through initiatives in human health, animal welfare, and community progress.

The campaign launched on November 19, 2018 and runs through Friday, December 28, 2018. Blankets can be donated at the Alexander and Eva Nemeth Foundation office, 100 East San Marcos Blvd, Suite #130, San Marcos, CA 92069, or you can arrange for the Nemeth Foundation to collect the blankets for you.

You may also go to the Nemeth Foundation website, www.thenemethfoundation.org , and donate money to support the campaign. One-hundred percent of all money donated will go toward the purchase of new blankets. The donation is entirely tax deductible.

WHEN: November 19, 2018 – December 28, 2018

WHERE: