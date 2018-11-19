North County College & NFL High

David Willauer —
Former El Camino Wildcat Eric Wilson recorded 3 solo tackles for Riverside Community College as they defeated El Camino College 63-24.
Former Carlsbad Lancer and current San Diego State quarterback Christian Chapman went 4 completions out of 13 attempts for 126 yards and 1 touchdown as the Aztecs fell to Fresno State 23-14. Carlsbad teammate Troy Cassidy had 1 solo tackle and 6 assists for a total of 7 tackles for SDSU.
Former Oceanside Pirate Thai Cottrell had 2 receptions for 11 yards for San Jose State as they were defeated by the Wolfpack of Nevada Reno by a 21-12 score.
Former Mission Hills alum Troy Warner recorded 2 solo tackles for Brigham Young as they defeated New Mexico State 45-10.
Former Vista High Panther and Michigan Wolverine Leon Hall recorded 1 solo and assisted on 1 tackle for the Oakland Raiders as they defeated the Arizona Cardinals by a 23-21 score.