North County College & NFL High

David Willauer —

Former El Camino Wildcat Eric Wilson recorded 3 solo tackles for Riverside Community College as they defeated El Camino College 63-24.

Former Carlsbad Lancer and current San Diego State quarterback Christian Chapman went 4 completions out of 13 attempts for 126 yards and 1 touchdown as the Aztecs fell to Fresno State 23-14. Carlsbad teammate Troy Cassidy had 1 solo tackle and 6 assists for a total of 7 tackles for SDSU.

Former Oceanside Pirate Thai Cottrell had 2 receptions for 11 yards for San Jose State as they were defeated by the Wolfpack of Nevada Reno by a 21-12 score.

Former Mission Hills alum Troy Warner recorded 2 solo tackles for Brigham Young as they defeated New Mexico State 45-10.