Cygneture Events & More

or call 619-337-1525

 

Family Day in partnership with San Diego Humane Society Dec 2nd @ 1:00PM
Cygnet is holding its fourth annual pre-show Family Day in partnership with San Diego Humane Society. Pet adoption event is from 11am-2pm and Family Day activities are scheduled from 1-2pm on our patio. Enjoy cookie decorating, coloring station, special activity station with Geppetto’s Toys, complimentary hot chocolate, andSanta of San Diego. A Theatre ticket is NOT required to attend.  Buy Now

Theatre on Tap Dec 7th @ 7:00PM
Join Cygnet for Theatre on Tap! Enjoy a pre-show beer tasting and mix and mingle with other craft beer lovers. The complimentary tasting begins at 7:00pm, followed by an 8:00pm performance. A theatre ticket for the evening’s show is required to attend. Must be 21 to partake.
Wine Night
Dec 13th @ 6:30PM
Join Cygnet for a pre-show Wine event begins at 6:30pm followed by a 7:30pm performance. A theatre ticket for the evening’s performance is required to attend.

Pet Adoption with San Diego Humane Society Dec 15th @ 12:00 PM
In partnership with San Diego Humane Society two pet adoption events will take place on our patio before the matinee performances. Stop by on Sunday, Dec. 2nd from 11am-2pm (during Family Day) and Saturday, Dec. 15th from 12-3pm (during Las Posadas in Old Town). Theatre ticket is NOT required to attend this event.

 

Cygnet Theatre | 4040 Twiggs StSan Diego, CA 92110
