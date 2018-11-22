Cygneture Events & More

CYGNETURE EVENTS AND MORE
or call 619-337-1525
Family Day in partnership with San Diego Humane Society Dec 2nd @ 1:00PM
Cygnet is holding its fourth annual pre-show Family Day in partnership with San Diego Humane Society. Pet adoption event is from 11am-2pm and Family Day activities are scheduled from 1-2pm on our patio. Enjoy cookie decorating, coloring station, special activity station with Geppetto’s Toys, complimentary hot chocolate, andSanta of San Diego. A Theatre ticket is NOT required to attend. Buy Now
Theatre on Tap Dec 7th @ 7:00PM
Join Cygnet for Theatre on Tap! Enjoy a pre-show beer tasting and mix and mingle with other craft beer lovers. The complimentary tasting begins at 7:00pm, followed by an 8:00pm performance. A theatre ticket for the evening’s show is required to attend. Must be 21 to partake.
Wine Night
Dec 13th @ 6:30PM
Join Cygnet for a pre-show Wine event begins at 6:30pm followed by a 7:30pm performance. A theatre ticket for the evening’s performance is required to attend.
In partnership with San Diego Humane Society two pet adoption events will take place on our patio before the matinee performances. Stop by on Sunday, Dec. 2nd from 11am-2pm (during Family Day) and Saturday, Dec. 15th from 12-3pm (during Las Posadas in Old Town). Theatre ticket is NOT required to attend this event.