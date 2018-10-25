Carlsbad News

The Good Life Lecture Series is designed to help you live your best life. Discover key strategies for building a sustainable retirement income to maintain your standard of living throughout retirement. Scott McClatchey is a wealth advisor and Certified Financial PlannerTM in Carlsbad.
Where: Carlsbad City Library, Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane
Admission: Free
An Afternoon With Chef and Author Isabel Cruz
Isabel Cruz’s new cookbook, The Latin Table, is full of simple, easy recipes that are health-conscious and flavorful. For more than two decades, customers have lined up outside the doors of her three popular restaurants. She will discuss her influences, and we’ll snack on some of her special dishes.
Where: Carlsbad City Library, Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane
Admission: Free
Poetry Workshop:
Writing Through Insomnia
Chronic sleeplessness is often caused by concerns about family, home, love and work. These concerns are pillars of most poetry. Learn ways to release late night anxiety through writing. Led by Joe Milosch, an award-winning writer who has multiple nominations for the Pushcart.
Where: Georgina Cole Library, Community Room, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive
Admission: Free
Carlsbad Playreaders: Betrayal
by Harold Pinter
Betrayal begins in 1977 when long-time lovers Jerry and Emma meet after her marriage to her husband Robert dissolves. The play travels back in time, scene by scene, ending in 1968 when the affair began.
This event will feature a variety of activities, including exciting games by the Boys and Girls Club of Carlsbad Village, arts and crafts, a doggie costume contest, safe trick-or-treating at participating businesses, pumpkin bowling, face[...]
The Pride of Vista Lions Club meets the 1st and 3rd Thursday of the month at Coyote Cafe 1450 N. Santa Fe Ave, Vista. Programs and Business are conducted at both meetings depending on speaker availability. [...]