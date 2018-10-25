Loading...
Carlsbad News

October 25, 2018

Good Life Lecture Series:
Strategies for a Sustainable Income in Retirement
The Good Life Lecture Series is designed to help you live your best life. Discover key strategies for building a sustainable retirement income to maintain your standard of living throughout retirement. Scott McClatchey is a wealth advisor and Certified Financial PlannerTM in Carlsbad.
Where: Carlsbad City Library, Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane
Admission: Free
An Afternoon With Chef and Author Isabel Cruz
Isabel Cruz’s new cookbook, The Latin Table, is full of simple, easy recipes that are health-conscious and flavorful. For more than two decades, customers have lined up outside the doors of her three popular restaurants. She will discuss her influences, and we’ll snack on some of her special dishes.
Where: Carlsbad City Library, Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane
Admission: Free
Poetry Workshop:
Writing Through Insomnia
Chronic sleeplessness is often caused by concerns about family, home, love and work. These concerns are pillars of most poetry. Learn ways to release late night anxiety through writing. Led by Joe Milosch, an award-winning writer who has multiple nominations for the Pushcart.
Where: Georgina Cole Library, Community Room, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive
Admission: Free
Mindful Living: Mindful Veterans
Part of our Mindful Living workshop series, explore how being fully present can help transform stress into a manageable challenge during periods of transition.
Where: Georgina Cole Library, Community Room, 1250 Carlsbad Village Drive
Admission: Free
Carlsbad Playreaders: Betrayal
by Harold Pinter
Betrayal begins in 1977 when long-time lovers Jerry and Emma meet after her marriage to her husband Robert dissolves. The play travels back in time, scene by scene, ending in 1968 when the affair began.
Where: Carlsbad City Library, Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane
Admission: Suggested donations of $5 general/ $1 students accepted at the door.
Exploration HUB
Oct. 25
Oct. 30
Oct. 31
Space is limited.To sign up and view additional classes visit the HUB website.
Carlsbad Film Series
THREE LOCATIONS
