Carlsbad News

Carlsbad Playreaders: Betrayal

by Harold Pinter

Betrayal begins in 1977 when long-time lovers Jerry and Emma meet after her marriage to her husband Robert dissolves. The play travels back in time, scene by scene, ending in 1968 when the affair began.

Where: Carlsbad City Library, Schulman Auditorium, 1775 Dove Lane

Admission: Suggested donations of $5 general/ $1 students accepted at the door.