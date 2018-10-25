Register Now For The 2018 Vista Christmas Parade

Loading...
—– 2018 Vista Christmas Parade —–

Join us for the Vista Christmas Parade on Saturday December 1, 2018.
We will be celebrating a Candyland Christmas!  Reserve Your Entry TODAY!

 

PRIZES IN 3 CATEGORIES: Best Use of Theme, Best Christmas Spirit, & Best Overall Entry!

 

 

 

GREAT PRICE, GREAT CROWD
Parade Entry prices start at only $45, FREE for schools!
Last year we had over 15,000 attendees!
GREAT DOWNTOWN ROUTE
We will be traveling from the Civic Center, through the roundabout, and  weaving through downtown Vista to finish by Cinepolis!

 

Vista Chamber of Commerce –  www.VistaChamber.org
760.726.1122 | info@vistachamber.org

