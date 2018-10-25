Loading...
New Village Arts October Events

GUADALUPE IN THE GUEST ROOM closes this Sunday! Don’t miss this touching, heartwarming look at grief, loss, and love!

BUY TICKETS TO GUADALUPE IN THE GUEST ROOM

Next Tuesday: NVA’s First Ever Halloween Cabaret… a frightfully fun fundraiser! Tuesday, Oct. 30 @ 7:30 pm

Your favorite musical theatre performers (including cast members from Avenue Q, Legally Blonde, and The Secret Garden) are here to bring you spooky songs and haunting harmonies from Broadway and the Silver Screen!
The evening will include trick-or-treating, raffle prizes,
a costume contest, and much more!

Plus, tickets are only $20! All ages welcome!

VIP Seating On Stage with Tim Flannery!
Sunday, October 28 at 7pm
Tim Flannery’s upcoming concert is almost entirely sold out, but we’ve added a limited number of on-stage seats! Act fast, because these will sell out soon!

 

 

 

