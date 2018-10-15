New Village Arts Theatre “Guadalupe In The Guest Room”

Q: Is this play in Spanish or English?

A: GUADALUPE is part of our Teatro Pueblo Nuevo bilingual and bicultural outreach program, which aims to celebrate unique narratives and reach underrepresented members of our community. But the show is almost entirely in English–no knowledge of the Spanish language is necessary to enjoy this show.

Q: But what about the character who can’t speak English?

A: Playwright Tony Meneses has devised a very clever trick in writing this play: when characters speak Spanish to each other, we hear it in English; when someone enters speaking English, we hear what it might sound like for a non-English speaker to hear someone speaking English. It’s a playful way to convey two people struggling to communicate, while keeping the play accessible.

Q: What is a “telenovela”?

A: Telenovelas are Spanish-language soap operas, full of melodrama and over-the-top characters. The main difference between telenovelas and American soap operas is that telenovelas tend to tell more contained stories, instead of stories spanning years or decades. They are a staple of many Latinx households, and it is common for families and friends to gather around the TV each week to follow their favorite telenovelas.

Q: Is this play a comedy or a drama?

A: GUADALUPE has elements of both comedy and a drama, but overall, it is a story about two

people learning to communicate their shared grief to each other. It is also about the ways we respond to grief, including humor, love, and sorrow.

