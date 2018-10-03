Gloria McClellan Center Events

BARN OWL PRESENTATION, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center is holding a Barn Owl Presentation on Thursday, Oct. 4, 11:15 – 11:45 a.m. at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

Get an inside look at a pair of barn owls raising their young, from egg laying to flying offspring. See photos and videos from their owl box. Hosted by Robert and Mary Ellen Harrington.

FALL HAWAIIAN LUNCHEON, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – The Gloria McClellan Center will hold a “Fall Hawaiian Luncheon” on Friday, Oct. 12, at 1400 Vale Terrace Drive in Vista. Join us at 11:00 a.m. for entertainment featuring the Sunset Strummers Ukulele Group. On the menu is sweet and sour meatballs over rice, mixed vegetables, and mandarin oranges. For lighter fare, enjoy grilled chicken thighs, southwestern corn, a roll, and mandarin oranges. Wear Hawaiian attire! Lunch served at noon. Suggested donation is $4 for those 60 and older, and an $8 charge for those younger than 60. Reserve by 1:00 p.m. one day prior at (760) 643-5288.

The Center is a one-stop hub of services that range from lunch, travel/trips, transportation, exercise, classes, clubs, and various other activities for Vista’s older adult community.

Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista, CA 92084 – (760) 643-5282

BOOK CLUB, TUESDAYS, GLORIA MCCLELLAN CENTER

Vista – Socialize, read, and enjoy! If you have a passion for reading, or just want to make new friends, come and join a new reading group! Held on Tuesdays starting Oct. 16, 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the Gloria McClellan Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

For additional information, contact Lorraine Kratz (760) 650-2157.