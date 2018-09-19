Girls Volleyball Results

David A. Willauer- -The Vista Girls Panther Volleyball came up ever so short, losing to Sage Creek in three sets, 22-25, 23-25 and 19-25. Leading the Vista Panthers was Skylee Nelson with 10 kills and Gabby Crouch with 9 kills. Rylee Callen tallied 9 block kills while Emilie Davis led in digs with 11. Vista is 5-9, 0/1 in league play.

The Lady Wildcats of El Camino host San Dieguito Academy at Arrowood golf course. El Camino wins 229-263. Low score of the day was shot by Janae Leovao freshman with a score of 3 over 38. El Camino is now 9-0 and will face Sage Creek tomorrow at Arrowood golf course.

On Monday The Lady Timberwolves of Mission Vista High School had their 5 game losing streak snapped behind Annie Nugent’s 18 kills, 12 kills by Callah Glauch, 11 digs by Maya Pokletar and 8 kills by Daysha Halbert as they defeated the Lady Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista High School (the high school alma mater of former Dodgers manager Dave Roberts) by a 2 games to 1 score. Game scores were 25-17, 22-25 and 25-21.

Annie Nugent on her 18 kills vs. Rancho Buena Vista: “In the first set where we won 25-17, our squad have never played with confidence throughout tonight’s contest, we played the best this season against Rancho Buena Vista and our defense has shown improvement and communicated well to each other to each other on our plays so our squad can get better every game this season.” ” Tonight we worked as a team throughout the game and worked on our plays, our sets everyone contributed on the court tonight it was a team effort.” ” Our next game is against Ramona and we’re ready to win.”