Salazar Scores First CCAA Player of the Week in 2018

SAN MARCOS, CA – After leading the Cal State San Marcos men’s soccer team to a 2-0 start on the

season, junior Juan Camilo Salazar has been named the first California Collegiate Athletic

Association (CCAA) Men’s Soccer Player of the Week for 2018.

Another Martin Game-Winner Nets CSUSM a 2-1 Victory Over MSUB SAN MARCOS, CA. – With less than a minute remaining, David Martin put away his second game-winner in as many matches to send Cal State San Marcos men's soccer past Montana State Billings, 3-2, on Tuesday morning at The Cage.

