Salazar Scores First CCAA Player of the Week in 2018
SAN MARCOS, CA – After leading the Cal State San Marcos men’s soccer team to a 2-0 start on the
season, junior Juan Camilo Salazar has been named the first California Collegiate Athletic
Association (CCAA) Men’s Soccer Player of the Week for 2018.
