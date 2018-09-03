September Events At California Center For The Arts

STYX SUN // SEP 30 // 7:30 PM // $45-165
Come on in and see what’s happening with a magical band of musical craftsmen on a holy Mission to make sweet, sweet sounds in the air night after night.
Styx is best known for the hit songs “Lady”, “Come Sail Away”, “Babe”, “The Best of Times”, “Too Much Time on My Hands”, and “Mr. Roboto”.
Add a dining experience with you ticket to the show Bring back the 80’s
6:00 pm – $35 Lyric Court
Meatloaf – Full Mashed Potato Bar – Fresh Fruit Cocktail – One Complimentary wine cooler
THE BEST OF BROADWAY – FRI & SAT // SEP 28 & 29 // 7:30 PM // $45-55
The California Center for the Arts and The Barn Stage Company proudly presents The Best of Broadway! Audiences will hear songs from popular musicals such as Les Misérables, Wicked, West Side Story, Guys & Dolls, The Book of Mormon and more. This star studded cast will be backed by a backed by a live band under the direction of renowned Musical Director Gerald Sternbach (LA’s Reprise!, Mel Brooks: Live at The Geffen).
FIRST WEDNESDAYS – FELIX Y LOS GATOS – WED // SEP 5 // 6:00 PM // FREE
Formed in 2004, Felix y Los Gatos is a National touring act with their roots planted firmly in the desert Southwest. With 13+ years of stage experience, the Gato’s have an improvisational style that is uniquely their own. Their sound is crafted through the cultural influences of Zydeco, Tex-Mex, Blues, and Gypsy/Jazz (Think Django Reinhardt), Swing, a dash of Outlaw country, and the sometimes mystical, spiritual realm of Santana style Latino soul style playing.
MIRAI GENERATIONS PRESENTS ALEXANDRO QUEREVALÚ
WED // SEP 5 // 7:30 PM // $30-49
Alexandro Querevalú has captivated millions of fans with his breathtaking live performance of The Last of the Mohicans.
Born in Peru, Alexandro comes from a culture deeply rooted in tradition. He is incredibly skilled at playing a variety of indigenous wind instruments such as the Quena, Quenacho, Antara, Basto Zampoña, and Alta Zampoña.
His interpretation of music has the power to touch deep into your soul and promote euphoria. His fans describe him as an artist who can unify people from different cultures and encourage world peace.
MÚSICA EN LA PLAZA EVERY FRI IN SEP // 7:00 PM // FREE
From Cumbia and Huapango, to Salsa and Norteña, these rhythms will move you to get up and dance under the stars. Everyone is welcome, so don’t miss out!
2nd SATURDAY SAND PAINTING – SAT // SEP 8 // 10:00 & 11:15 AM // FREE
Made popular during the Victorian era, marmotinto, or, sand painting, has seen resurgence since the late 20th century. Employ this traditional, Victorian art form to create a balancing, vivid mandala in this month’s free 2nd Saturday art lesson, led by Center Teaching Artist, Cecelia Linayao.
1-hour classes are held at 10am and 11:15am in Studio 2, and seating is provided on a first come, first served basis. Seating is extremely limited, so please make sure to arrive a little early to guarantee a seat.
LEVITT AMP ESCONDIDO MUSIC SERIES E.N YOUNG
FEATURING: INNA VISION SAT // SEP 8 // 4:00 PM // FREE
E.N Young, born Ian Allan Young, is a reggae roots musician born and raised on the USA/Mexico border in San Diego, California. He has had significant success both as an artist and producer, with his most recent album “Call on Me” debuting at #3 on ITunes reggae charts.
Reggae/Dancehall artist Inna Vision has played more than 100 cities across America and with friends and icons such as Tribal Seeds, The Steppas, Damian Marley, Rebelution, and international icon J Boog, as well as performing in festivals such as California Roots Festival, Reggae on the Hills, Hawaii’s Mayjah Rayjah, and more. His latest project, and quite possibly his best to date, “Highest Grade” is considered a cross over release with a fusion of Reggae, Dancehall, and Hip-hop.
FOOD TRUCK SATURDAYS EVERY SAT SEP 8 – NOV 3 // 4:00 – 7:00 PM // FREE
Join us every Saturday on our Great Green for a family-friendly event. Guests can choose from a rotating lineup of seven to nine food trucks while being able to listen to free live music and play interactive games like corn hole and giant Jenga.
LEVITT AMP ESCONDIDO MUSIC SERIES SIDEWALK CHALK
FEATURING: THE LYRICAL GROOVE SAT // SEP 15 // 4:00 PM // FREE
Chicago-based ensemble Sidewalk Chalk transcends genre with a wholly original sound that blends elements of jazz, funk, hip-hop, and R&B. As The Chicago Tribune says, “While many bands strive hard for originality, it’s unlikely that any of them could best Sidewalk Chalk.”
The Lyrical Groove is a band native to San Diego that combines cohesively crafted spoken word and live instrumentation to inspire and entertain. With a musical style that balances Jazz, Hip Hop, Blues, R&B, Gospel, and Soul, The Lyrical Groove infuses a potent message of social consciousness and spiritual awareness into their music that sings to your humanity and moves your soul.
LEVITT AMP ESCONDIDO MUSIC SERIES LA PATRONAL
FEATURING: EUPHORIA BRASS BAND – SAT // SEP 22 // 4:00 PM // FREE
La Patronal is a unique brass band from Lima, Peru. Rooted in the tradition of ‘fiestas populares’ or town fairs common in rural villages across Latin America, La Patronal honors these gatherings, which celebrate tradition through fireworks, dancing, and religious images.
Euphoria Brass Band is a San Diego based musical collective that serves up a contemporary mix of old school New Orleans traditional brass band jazz, funky street beats and new school edginess with a West Coast feeling. Embracing the exciting spirit of improvisation with a hard funk edge, Euphoria Brass Band has become known for their incendiary high energy shows, guaranteed to get a crowd smiling, dancing and having a good time.
LEVITT AMP ESCONDIDO MUSIC SERIES LADAMA
Featuring: Jimmy &Enrique SAT // SEP 29 // 4:00 PM // FREE
LADAMA is a group of four women, virtuosic musicians, and educators, each from a different country and culture of the Americas, who are sisters in song, rhythm and spirit. Harnessing music from their respective countries of origin, the group utilizes traditional and non-traditional instruments from across the Americas, but with a modern twist, to produce Latin Alternative music. LADAMA delivers an utterly unique musical experience.
Guitarist Jimmy Patton and percussionist Enrique Platas have combined their talents to form this award-winning duo, described as having an international flair as they incorporate flamenco, middle-eastern, salsa, calypso, brazilian, and other world rhythms into their compositions and arrangements. Jimmy and Enrique’s musical collaboration has given creation to their unique, fiery world-music style that has captivated audiences from all over. Listeners will experience virtuosic guitar passages accompanied by exotic percussive rhythms, which together produce a sound that will grab your soul.