September Events At California Center For The Arts

MIRAI GENERATIONS PRESENTS ALEXANDRO QUEREVALÚ

WED // SEP 5 // 7:30 PM // $30-49

Alexandro Querevalú has captivated millions of fans with his breathtaking live performance of The Last of the Mohicans.

Born in Peru, Alexandro comes from a culture deeply rooted in tradition. He is incredibly skilled at playing a variety of indigenous wind instruments such as the Quena, Quenacho, Antara, Basto Zampoña, and Alta Zampoña.

His interpretation of music has the power to touch deep into your soul and promote euphoria. His fans describe him as an artist who can unify people from different cultures and encourage world peace.