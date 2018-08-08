North County MLB Highlights

Former Rancho Buena Vista Longhorn alum and Palomar Comet Tony Wolters went 1 for 2 with a single for the Colorado Rockies as they fell to the St. Louis Cardinals 3-2.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly Kingston Liniak went 1 for 5 for the Gulf East Tigers with a double and 1 run score as they fell to the Gulf Coast League Blue Jays by an 11-5 score.

Former Mission Hills Grizzly River Stevens went 1 for 4 with a single for the San Antonio Missions as they fell 8-2 to the Midland Rock Hounds.

Former LaCosta Canyon Maverick Alum Mickey Moniak went 0 for 4 for the Clearwater Threshers as they defeated the Tampa Tarpons by a 2-0 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Brandon Sandoval went 1 for 4 with a single for the Mobile Bay Bears as they defeated the Birmingham Barons by a 8-4 score.

Former Fallbrook Warrior Ross Berberet went 2 for 4 with a 2 run homer with 3 rbi’s along with a single and 1 run scored for the Grand Junction Rockies as they defeated the Idaho Falls Chukars by an 8-6 score.