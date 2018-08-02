Inspired Images Studios Update

Thank you to our dedicated followers of our email list!
Get in the know of what’s going down in downtown Vista. A lot has happened since we received our permit this last June.
The sleepy old post office is getting quite a shake down. It has been awakened by outside forces rattling it’s large steel frame.
Rick Santana and his framing crew worked together with the steel crew from Del Mar Fabrication to raise a 1 ton steel beam into place which dramatically opens up the space below for the new lobby.
This week we also started tearing off the old torch down roof. It will be replaced with a state of the art foam roof. This will not only insulate the building from heat but like a big sound blanket it will quiet the building below from outside noise.
One of the most noticeable changes to the Film Hub is that the framing is up!
Now you can really feel what the space will be like. You can especially get a feel for the upcoming control room and podcast/voiceover room.
Once it’s full of soundproof material and glass you’ll have the perfect place to record to your heart’s content.
The second floor is no exception. Of course, it’s still has a long way to go but even without the glass walls and furniture we are still loving the view from up here!
Underneath all of this lies tons of new steel and concrete to support this new structure. We want to say thanks to Eric Hoagland and to his team who laid down our concrete in less than a week. Also underground are new sanitation lines, expertly Installed by Steve Mac Plumbing. This kind of speed brings a lot of excitement for what will take place in the coming weeks and months.
The future of this building is looking bright! Friday we cut the hole in the roof for our future skylight. As the light poured into the dark building It felt like we were emerging from beneath the earth’s surface after being trapped underground for months. The 40 x 12 foot skylight will bring in natural light that will energize you while you work. A vitamin D infused work space!
The Film Hub – Opening Early 2019
Unique Co-working office space with Video and Audio facilities.
What is co-working?… Co-working is a creative office space providing a cost effective yet attractive style of working in a shared environment. Although you are working independently, you now have the ability to enjoy networking and collaborating with other entrepreneurs, small businesses and startups.
Why we are so unique! … The Film Hub will be a unique co-working space that will be designed to support content creators. This 12,000 Sq ft facility will be providing co-working desks and private office space with conference rooms. BUT In addition this space will also have the following amenities:
Professional Soundstages, foley stage, podcast/audio recording room, editing/control room, screening & casting areas and even a kitchen set for cooking programs.
THE GAME CHANGER: … When you become a member you accrue credits towards using these amenities. cutting your cost for production and marketing. Members will easily reserve space by using an app.
Every corner of the facility will be designed for capturing images for any of your production needs. Imagine the production value you gain by having access to a facility like this!
Who is this Co-working space available to? … Your business does NOT need to be involved in the film or TV industry to be a member and benefit from all of these amenities.
Every business needs marketing media. Now you can produce all of your audio and video needs in your own office building. With a network of video and marketing professionals working under the same roof, assistance is just steps away.
