Two Nights Only Cygnet Theatre Presents La Cage aux Folles

A Staged Concert Reading to Support Cygnet’s Artist Advocate Program

SAN DIEGO – Cygnet’s 2018 Summer Benefit promises to be anything but a drag. For two nights only, the six-time Tony Award-winning musical La Cage aux Folles comes to Cygnet Theatre for a staged concert reading. Proceeds benefit Cygnet Theatre’s Artist Advocate program, which provides the financial support needed to hire the most talented artists and to pay them a meaningful wage. With book by Harvey Fierstein, lyrics and music by Jerry Herman, and directed by Sean Murray with musical direction by Patrick Marion, the benefit takes place August 6 and 7.

After twenty years of un-wedded bliss Georges and Albin, two men partnered for better-or-worse, get a bit of both when Georges’ son announces his impending marriage to the daughter of a bigoted, right-wing politician. Further complicating the situation is the ‘family business’: Albin and Georges run a drag nightclub in St. Tropez, where Albin is the “star” performer ‘Zaza’. Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as “normal” when he meets the family of the bride-to-be. But Albin has other plans, with hilarious and heartwarming results. La Cage aux Folles is based on the play by the same name, and a precursor to the popular film The Birdcage. The show is one of Broadway’s biggest hits, boasting multiple revivals and beautiful musical numbers including “I Am What I Am” and “The Best of Times”.

Each year, Cygnet Theatre presents a staged reading of a musical as a fundraiser. Past productions include Monty Python’s Spamalot, Hair and Evita. The evening will include a hosted reception with light hors devours as well as a silent auction on the patio before the show. This year, thanks to a generous Cygnet Donor, all new and increased donations are being matched dollar-for-dollar. The benefit is sponsored by Ralph Johnson.

Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs St., by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.CygnetTheatre.com

LA CAGE AUX FOLLES FACT SHEET

WHAT: A Benefit Concert Staged Reading of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES

WHERE: Cygnet Theatre – 4040 Twiggs St. in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park

WHO: Directed by: Sean Murray Music Direction by: Patrick Marion°

WHEN: Monday, August 6th & Tuesday, August 7th, 2018

6:00 PM Pre-Show Reception

7:30 PM Performance

PRICE: $50 Regular – $75 VIP (Includes Premium seating and valet parking)

In Person: Cygnet Theatre – 4040 Twiggs St., San Diego, CA 92110