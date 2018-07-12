Two Nights Only
Cygnet Theatre Presents La Cage aux Folles
A Staged Concert Reading to Support Cygnet’s Artist Advocate Program
SAN DIEGO – Cygnet’s 2018 Summer Benefit promises to be anything but a drag. For two nights only, the six-time Tony Award-winning musical La Cage aux Folles comes to Cygnet Theatre for a staged concert reading. Proceeds benefit Cygnet Theatre’s Artist Advocate program, which provides the financial support needed to hire the most talented artists and to pay them a meaningful wage. With book by Harvey Fierstein, lyrics and music by Jerry Herman, and directed by Sean Murray with musical direction by Patrick Marion, the benefit takes place August 6 and 7.
After twenty years of un-wedded bliss Georges and Albin, two men partnered for better-or-worse, get a bit of both when Georges’ son announces his impending marriage to the daughter of a bigoted, right-wing politician. Further complicating the situation is the ‘family business’: Albin and Georges run a drag nightclub in St. Tropez, where Albin is the “star” performer ‘Zaza’. Georges reluctantly agrees to masquerade as “normal” when he meets the family of the bride-to-be. But Albin has other plans, with hilarious and heartwarming results.
La Cage aux Folles is based on the play by the same name, and a precursor to the popular film The Birdcage. The show is one of Broadway’s biggest hits, boasting multiple revivals and beautiful musical numbers including “I Am What I Am” and “The Best of Times”.
Each year, Cygnet Theatre presents a staged reading of a musical as a fundraiser. Past productions include Monty Python’s Spamalot, Hair and Evita. The evening will include a hosted reception with light hors devours as well as a silent auction on the patio before the show. This year, thanks to a generous Cygnet Donor, all new and increased donations are being matched dollar-for-dollar. The benefit is sponsored by Ralph Johnson.
Tickets are on sale now and may be purchased in person at the box office located at 4040 Twiggs St., by calling 619-337-1525 or by visiting www.CygnetTheatre.com.
LA CAGE AUX FOLLES FACT SHEET
WHAT: A Benefit Concert Staged Reading of LA CAGE AUX FOLLES
WHERE: Cygnet Theatre – 4040 Twiggs St. in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park
WHO: Directed by: Sean Murray Music Direction by: Patrick Marion°
WHEN: Monday, August 6th & Tuesday, August 7th, 2018
6:00 PM Pre-Show Reception
7:30 PM Performance
PRICE: $50 Regular – $75 VIP (Includes Premium seating and valet parking)
HOW: Phone: (619) 337-1525 – Online: www.cygnettheatre.com
In Person: Cygnet Theatre – 4040 Twiggs St., San Diego, CA 92110
ABOUT CYGNET THEATRE
Cygnet Theatre Company produces a year-round season of professional Off-Broadway-style theatre as well as thought-provoking and engaging educational programming. Cygnet is committed to maintaining high standards of artistic and fiscal integrity, and serves more than 40,000 patrons annually from San Diego and beyond. Cygnet performs its mainstage productions at the state-of-the-art theatre in Old Town San Diego State Historic Park. An active member of the San Diego community, Cygnet has outreach programs serving tens of thousands of students and community members annually. For more information, visit www.cygnettheatre.com.