As taxpayers, your voice matters in how tax policies and laws are made and changed. The California Department of Tax and Fee Administration (CDTFA) is holding the 2018 Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights Meeting to hear from you, and I encourage you to submit your ideas or concerns.

You can submit your ideas or concerns to me and I will deliver them to the CDTFA, or you can submit them directly to the agency in writing:

California Department of Tax and Fee Administration

PO Box 942879

Sacramento, CA 94279-0070

If you are willing and able to attend the meeting in person, see the flyer below. You can also visit www.cdtfa.ca.gov/tra to learn more.

Please let me know if you would like our office to assist you with any issues regarding this or other state agencies.

It’s an honor to serve you. Joel Anderson- Senator

P.S. If you would like to receive helpful information like this in the future, please click here to sign up for my newsletter.