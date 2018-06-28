Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Club Sponsors K-Kids Club of Vista Boys and Girls Club

Nadine Kaina — Vista, CA ….Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Club recently sponsored and held an officer installation for the new K-Kids Club of Vista Boys and Girls Club. What is K-Kids Club? Joining the youngest and fastest growing service organization for elementary students worldwide, who have a membership of 36,000, and are learning leadership through service.

The motto from all Kiwanis International clubs – “Changing the world one child and one community at a time”, is being done with the help of the literacy and service program providing books and ideas for impactful service projects. There are 600,000 adult and youth members in 7700 clubs, in 80 countries. The following clubs: Builder’s Clubs, of middle school students age 12 – 14, Key Clubs with high school members age 14 – 18 plus Aktion Clubs for adults living with disabilities, and Circle K International, founded for university students – all who dedicate annually more than 18 million service hours to strengthen communities and serve children.

All Kiwanis clubs in San Diego County & California, belong to a District called California-Nevada-Hawaii in Division 37. There are 108 K-Kids clubs in this District. Steve Rhoades, club president, asked Raub Mathias (first president of Sunrise Vista Club) to lead the Pledge of Allegiance, and Frank Harper to give a prayer. Twenty members of the Sunrise Vista Kiwanis Club, plus 4 guests were privileged to see Division 37, Lieutenant Governor Randy Ortieb install the K-Kids Club officers. They are:

President, Samantha Carrasco Vice President, Breanna Tirado

Secretary, Sophia Sharp Treasurer, Danielle Tinkle

Lt Governor Ortieb explained the officer’s jobs, and added: “ planning events with the club as a democracy, making sure that everybody gets a vote, and all officers should agree with every member as a majority. Also, they are to strive to do their best.”

The new President, Samantha, told about their community projects – “Help homeless kids at Operation Hope and conduct food drives for kids and animals.”

The 15 members were asked to come on the stage, to join the officers, and receive a membership pin. Lt. Gov. Ortieb instructed all to “have a regular meeting, have a “board”, work together, and to do community service projects like all Kiwanis family members do”. Every Tuesday afternoon, the group of elementary age youth gather together for their meeting at the Vista Boys & Girls Club, for a K-Kids Club meeting. The club charter was given March 20, 2018.

Matt Koumaras, Executive Director of the Vista Boys & Girls Club, is their advisor and a Corporate Member of the Sunrise Vista Club. He invited all to have “some treats”.

The web site for K-Kids is: www.KKids.org/readandlearn. Another web for information: www.kiwanisclubofSunrisevista.org .

The public is invited to attend the Sunrise Vista club at the Mariscos Rancho Grande Restaurant, 825 Williamston Street, 7-8:15 a.m., every Wednesday. Informational speakers and breakfast. For more information call the President, Steve Rhoades, 760-519-9683. Vista