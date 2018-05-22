Vista Panthers eliminated in Division I CIF Baseball Tournament

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Panther Field-Vista High School-Tuesday, May 22, 2018: It was a very close ballgame until the bitter end as Santana led 2-0 in the top of the 1st on a two run home run and the Panthers came back and battled for 2 runs as Jake Ketner RBI sacrifice bunt scored Dave Ayala for the first run and Adam Call RBI singled to centerfield and scored Troy Grossman.

After the Sultans scored 2 more runs to take a 4-2 lead the Panthers again tied the game at 4-4 on bases loaded walk RBI’s by Andre Schweizer and John Nunez.

Santana took the lead in the top of the 5th as Brandon Glowacki hit a solo home run and scored 2 more runs to make the final score 7-4 in favor of Santana over Vista.

Ben Aguilera was the loser for the Panthers as they finish their season at 16-14.

Ricky Imperiali Vista Head Baseball Coach: “We left 13 guys on base and couldn’t get a clutch hit today.” “Chase Ramirez battled well on the mound as he got a couple of pitches up against Santana as they have good hitters which hit the ball very well.” “After we gave up the home run we battled but quite didn’t get the big hits that we needed to.”