May 27, 2018 Multiple Costume Contests We have two different Costume Contests, one for our Runners, and one for general attendees. For general attendees we have multiple age divisions: 2 and Under, 3-5 year olds, and 6+. Get creative, show some spirit, have some fun! Read More

VISTA’S GOT TALENT New Talent Competition We are looking for singers, dancers, musician, comedians, and more. Top prize is $500! $10 to enter. Must register by May 20! Learn More VIDEO CONTEST Show Your Creativity Free to enter, show your love of strawberries in whatever creative way you desire! Cash prizes to the top winners. Top 10 videos shown at Festival. Deadline is May 20. Learn More