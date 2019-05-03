Vista, CA — Vista City Council member Amanda Rigby will be the honored guest for the grand opening of the 85th Vista Garden Club’s Standard Flower Show at 2:00 pm. May 4th in front of the Jim Porter Recreation Center in Brengle Terrace Park, 1200 Vale Terrace Dr, Vista, CA 92084. May 4th and 5th will be named “Vista Garden Days” by the City.

The public is invited to attend the Vista Garden Club’s annual Flower Show and Plant sale – “A Garden Cornucopia” celebrating the magnificent variety of plants grown in Vista. Dramatic and artistic flower designs will delight your eyes. A large Plant Sale and Garden Art sale will also be held on the patio next to the exhibits, where you will find hundreds of plants and garden art at very reasonable prices. Come early for the best selection as we sell out every year.The Vista Garden Club flower show is FREE and open to the public Saturday, May 4th from 2-5 pm and on Sunday, May 5 from 10 am – 4 pm. Please Visit www.vistangardenclub.org or email Vistagardenclub@gmail.com.