Vista City Council Workshop

By   /  April 28, 2018  /  No Comments

Vista City Council
Workshop Meeting Notice
and Agenda for
May 1, 2018:
City Marijuana Policy
and Possible Initiative Discussion

Vista City Council Workshop Meeting
May 1, 2018 at 2:00 p.m.
Council Chambers of the Vista Civic Center –200 Civic Center Drive
planning department
The City Council is the governing body of the Vista Municipal Government. The City Council sets City policy, adopts City ordinances and resolutions, and reviews and approves all major policy matters, fiscal concerns and City projects.
(The City Council also serves as the governing body of the Buena Sanitation District (BSD), the Community Development Commission (CDC), the Successor Agency to the Vista Redevelopment Agency (SA), and the Joint Powers Financing Authority (JPFA).)
All City Council Workshops are open to the public. 
Vista City Council Workshops are held the
First Tuesday of each month at 2:00 p.m.
at the Vista Civic Center, 200 Civic Center Drive.
