Vista City Council Workshop

The City Council is the governing body of the Vista Municipal Government. The City Council sets City policy, adopts City ordinances and resolutions, and reviews and approves all major policy matters, fiscal concerns and City projects.

(The City Council also serves as the governing body of the Buena Sanitation District (BSD), the Community Development Commission (CDC), the Successor Agency to the Vista Redevelopment Agency (SA), and the Joint Powers Financing Authority (JPFA).)

All City Council Workshops are open to the public.