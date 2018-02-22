Rancho Buena Vista Student Reported Missing

Daniel Thomas –A student from Rancho Buena Vista High School was reported missing Wednesday. An image with the student’s picture and the name “Connor” began circulating social media outlets, with a phone number of (760) 377-0919 listed as the desired contact in the case of a sighting of the teen. Connor is listed as 14 years of age, 6’ 3”, and 195 pounds. Images depict him as white with a thin build. He is wearing a black hat with a white Nike logo in all three of the pictures on the image. He is reported to be last seen at Rancho Buena Vista High School on Tuesday.