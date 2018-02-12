Black Violin: Classical Boom Tour At California Center For The Arts

Escondido, Ca. – February 2018 — The California Center for the Arts, Escondido is excited to bring back Black Violin: Classical Boom Tour on

February 22nd! Black Violin is an American hip-hop duo from Florida comprising two classically-trained string instrumentalists, Kevin Sylvester and Wilner Baptiste, who go by the stage names Kev Marcus and Wil B, respectively.

“Black Violin upends cultural and musical stereotypes …an unexpected blend of classically trained musicianship and hip-hop beats and inventiveness.” – The Miami Herald

A truly unique and incredible experience, Black Violin, has been wowing audiences with their artistry, musicianship and completely original sound since they formed in 2004.

The two members of Black Violin first started playing together in High School; Kev on the violin and Wil on the viola. After High School, the two parted ways to earn musical degrees in college but quickly regrouped and began the journey that would become Black Violin.

Since their first self-titled release in 2008, Black Violin not only created a new genre of music known as “Classical Hip-Hop”, but they also bridged an enormous gap between fans of both styles. As producers and writers, the duo has worked with Kanye West, Aerosmith, Wu-Tang Clan, and the late Tom Petty.

Their live shows are nothing short of exhilarating. With the entire goal of bringing people together and sharing in the inspiration that only music can provide, Black Violin aims to give you an experience like no other!

As Kev Marcus puts it, “Hip-hop and classical, in a lot of ways, are both party music for different genres.” So, come join the party!

About California Center for the Arts, Escondido… With a mission of bringing people together to discover, create and celebrate the arts, California Center for the Arts, Escondido is the cultural center of North San Diego County.

The Center’s unique campus includes a 1,523-seat concert hall, a 404-seat theater, a contemporary art museum, art and dance studios, and a full-service conference center with meeting and banquet facilities. The Center also runs an extensive education program and produces free community events. San Diego Magazine named the Center the “Best Limited Engagement” in North County. The Center was named in the Top Five for U-T San Diego’s Readers Poll for “Best Live Music Venue” and the Top Five for “Best Place to Get Married.” In 2016, the Center was named “Organization of the Year” by the Escondido Chamber of Commerce.

The Center is located at 340 N. Escondido Blvd. in Escondido. The Ticket Office can be reached at (800) 988-4253. Tickets can also be purchased online. To learn more, including performance dates, times and ticket information, visit artcenter.org.