High School Basketball

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-San Marcos High School-San Marcos, CA: In a low scoring contest the Knights recorded their 20th win again 2 losses behind the 13 point performance by Cody Mathias 8 by Kody Clouet and 6 by Ryan Hagood as they defeated the Wildcats of El Camino by a 45-33 score.

Jalen Flanagan led the Wildcats with 14 points and Deaundra McNair contributed with 9.