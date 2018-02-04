High School Basketball

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-San Marcos High School-San Marcos, CA: In a low scoring contest the Knights recorded their 20th win again 2 losses behind the 13 point performance by Cody Mathias 8 by Kody Clouet and 6 by Ryan Hagood as they defeated the Wildcats of El Camino by a 45-33 score.
Dante Carey Head Boys Basketball Coach of San Marcos: It was grind out game the second time around with a legendary coach in Tom Tarentino but with a lot of adjustments made we had to find a way to play the game we missed a lot of shots in our last couple of our games I expect to bounce back and to improve our game ”
-The Patriots of Orange Glen High School fell to Francis Parker Lancers by a 54-52 score and continue to ride a 2 game losing streak.