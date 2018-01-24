Boys High School Basketball

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The San Marcos Knights improve their record at 16-2 on the season as they defeated the Vista Panthers by a 61-49 score.

Taurus Samuels was the leading scorer for the 16-5 Vista with 16. San Marcos had Kody Cluvet with 21 and Elijah Randall with 10.

San Marcos will take on rival Mission Hills at home while Vista will take on rival Rancho Buena Vista at RBV tipoff times at 7:00 pm.