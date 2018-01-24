Boys High School Basketball

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-The San Marcos Knights improve their record at 16-2 on the season as they defeated the Vista Panthers by a 61-49 score.
Taurus Samuels was the leading scorer for the 16-5 Vista with 16. San Marcos had Kody Cluvet with 21 and Elijah Randall with 10.
San Marcos will take on rival Mission Hills at home while Vista will take on rival Rancho Buena Vista at RBV tipoff times at 7:00 pm.
El Camino defeats Rancho Buena Vista 62-48
27 points by Jalen Flanagan and 12 by Brad Yasukochi paced the Wildcats of El Camino at 11-8 to a 62-48 win over the Longhorns of Rancho Buena Vista at 15-6.
RBV was led by Jack Bailey and Patrick Mclachlan each with 11 points.
The Longhorns will host school rival Vista on Friday, January 26 while El Camino will be at Oceanside game times at 7:00 pm.