McClellan-Palomar Airport Master Plan Released for Public Comment

The County of San Diego Thursday released a proposed Master Plan Update that will guide future development at McClellan-Palomar Airport along with its draft environmental study for a 45-day public review period scheduled to end March 5.

The County has been working to create the new master plan for four years, working with the public, businesses, local cities and the Federal Aviation Administration.

The proposed Master Plan focuses on modernizing McClellan-Palomar to meet current FAA airport standards and improving airport efficiency. The Master Plan process identified and assessed strategies to determine the airport’s future aviation, safety, facility and operational needs, and developed alternatives to meet those needs through the year 2036.

The proposed Master Plan and the draft program environmental impact report can both be found at PalomarAirportMP.com. Comments can be submitted to PalomarMP@sdcounty.ca.gov.

The County also announced Thursday that it has scheduled two public meetings to update people about the proposed Master Plan and to collect their input.

The first meeting will be held from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 30 at the Holiday Inn Carlsbad, located at 2725 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad.

The second meeting will be held two weeks later, from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13, also at the Holiday Inn Carlsbad.

Both meetings will include the same presentation, including an overview of the proposed Master Plan’s improvements and analysis of its environmental report. The meetings will also give people the chance to view exhibits and ask questions about the plan.

McClellan-Palomar Airport will also hold an open house from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Feb. 7 inside the airport terminal at 2198 Palomar Airport Road in Carlsbad. The open house will feature exhibits about the proposed Master Plan.

The proposed Master Plan Update is scheduled to be considered by the County Board of Supervisors later this year. For more information about the McClellan-Palomar Airport Master Plan Update, subscribe to future announcements.

Video https://youtu.be/fzSYe8tlABs