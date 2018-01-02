Green Art House January Classes

2001 Old Highway 395 – Fallbrook, CA at Pala Mesa Resort

Beginning January 2018!

Learn to paint from life seeing the full value range, ambient bouncing color and temperature changes with different lighting. Also, how to set up a pleasing well balanced composition. Every week there will be a new and exciting still life waiting to be captured on paper! Starting January 5th – 9am – noon 4 week class $160.00 Register at www.thegreenarthouse.org or email Leslie at leslie@thegreenarthouse.org and she will be happy to register you!

The Art of Fitting The Bodice “It’s easier than you think” Introducing a new series of classes to be offered the first Wednesday of every month: The ART of Fitting! Come learn the modern way to fit your patterns to your individual shape! SUPPLIES: a basted bodice of your choice with added seam allowances to total one inch. (Just front, back and sleeves. No details needed!) Sewing machine and basic sewing supplies. If you have questions, please call Instructor. January 10, 2018 – 9am to Noon Fee: $40 Instructor: Denise Voss, PhD Instructor Contact: 909-648-1188 SewToFitYou@gmail.com register at www.thegreenarthouse.org or email Leslie at leslie@thegreenarthouse.org and she will be happy to register you!

Boot Camp Workshop “Master Techniques and Principles to dramatically improve your painting” “Master Techniques and Principles to dramatically improve your painting” Instructor – Dawn Harrison

If your paintings are to be successful on a consistent basis, you must juggle many skills simultaneously. However, they can be mastered far more effectively if integrated one skill at a time. By the conclusion of this workshop, you will have integrated them all. You need these skills to convincingly give voice to your own expression!

10 weeks January 10 through March 21 * Wednesdays

*No class February 28 9am – 4 pm – $495

Material supply list will be e-mailed to you when you have registered

Register at www.thegreenarthouse.org or email Leslie at leslie@thegreenarthouse.org

and she will be happy to register you!

Plein Air with Lynn Gertenbach… Lynn will show you how to see simple abstract shapes. Then model those shapes into a beautiful landscape painting. Some academic studio work with demonstrations. Mostly on location where she will help you soar!

Starting January 16th from 9:30 to 12:30 – Fee is $50 per session. This is an ongoing class, we will meet every week unless told differently. Register at www.thegreenarthouse.org or email Leslie at leslie@thegreenarthouse.org and she will be happy to register you!

Monet’s Water Lilies Paint your own master copy! Enjoy a beautiful venue and sip on wine Only $45, all supplies included Saturday January 20th, 3pm-6pm Register at www.thegreenarthouse.org or email Leslie at leslie@thegreenarthouse.org and she will be happy to register you!

Painting the Portrait with Debra Sievers

With simple, step by step guidance, we will discover how to capture our model's unique spirit as well as physical shape and features. Combining instruction, demos, observation and hands-on oil or acrylic painting, we will learn how to paint a portrait from the inside out. For all levels. January 27, Feb 3, 10, 17. 9 am to 1pm $165* for 4 sessions. Students supply their own materials. List provided. Complete course must be pre-paid. Pro-rated drop-ins not encouraged but possible at $45 per session with instructor's approval. Register at www.thegreenarthouse.org or email Leslie at leslie@thegreenarthouse.org and she will be happy to register you!

Acrylic Pour Painting with Chris and Gayle Bamber Acrylic Pour Painting with Chris and Gayle Bamber Come and join us for an introduction to Acrylic Pour Painting! In this 3-hour workshop you will learn about the techniques, fundamentals, processes and materials involved in Acrylic Pour Painting. We will cover setting up a workspace, mixing paints, and multiple variations of creating paintings with this exciting technique. By the end of the workshop you should have 3-4 paintings and the knowledge to continue exploring this process on your own. All skill levels welcome, from the beginner to advanced pour painting artist. This is a messy process, so wear your old paint clothes. Sunday, January 28th from 10am to 1pm The workshop fee is $75. All supplies are included in the cost of the class. NOTE: Paintings require 24 hours to dry, so you will have to return for them after they dry. Register at www.thegreenarthouse.org or email Leslie at leslie@thegreenarthouse.org C o l o r Mixing Workshop with Richard Stergulz

Sunday February 4th 9 am to 4 pm An hour break will be taken for lunch. CLICK HERE FOR DETAILS AND SUPPLY LIST

The fee for the workshop is $90 Register at www.thegreenarthouse.org BEFORE January 27th and get $10 off the $90 price or email Leslie at leslie@thegreenarthouse.org and she will be happy to register you!

"Seeing Expressive Color; Studio to Plein Air" with Susan Nicholas Gephart is geared towards intermediate or advanced level painters. During this 3-day workshop you will discover how to see beyond the obvious within the plein air landscape, and use expressive color to capture the essence of mood and atmosphere in sky, water, and more. You will learn to see the depth of color and create a unique and personally expressive plein air painting. February 23, 24, 25, From 9:30 AM to 4 PM – $450/3 day workshop www.thegreenarthouse.org or email Leslie at leslie@thegreenarthouse.org and she will be happy to register you! CLICK HERE FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF ONGOING WORKSHOPS AND CLASSES

