Green Art House January Classes

2001 Old Highway 395 – Fallbrook, CA at Pala Mesa Resort
Beginning January 2018!
Watercolor Still Life with Kay Kalar
Learn to paint from life seeing the full value range, ambient bouncing color and temperature changes with different lighting. Also, how to set up a pleasing well balanced composition. Every week there will be a new and exciting still life waiting to be captured on paper!
Starting January 5th –9am – noon 4 week class $160.00
The Art of Fitting The Bodice “It’s easier than you think”
Introducing a new series of classes to be offered the first Wednesday of every month: The ART of Fitting! Come learn the modern way to fit your patterns to your individual shape!
SUPPLIES: a basted bodice of your choice with added seam allowances to total one inch. (Just front, back and sleeves. No details needed!) Sewing machine and basic sewing supplies. If you have questions, please call Instructor.
January 10, 2018 – 9am to Noon
Fee: $40 Instructor: Denise Voss, PhD
Boot Camp Workshop
“Master Techniques and Principles to dramatically improve your painting”
Instructor – Dawn Harrison
If your paintings are to be successful on a consistent basis, you must juggle many skills simultaneously. However, they can be mastered far more effectively if integrated one skill at a time. By the conclusion of this workshop, you will have integrated them all. You need these skills to convincingly give voice to your own expression!
10 weeks January 10 through March 21* Wednesdays
*No class February 28 9am – 4 pm – $495
Material supply list will be e-mailed to you when you have registered
Plein Air with Lynn Gertenbach… Lynn will show you how to see simple abstract shapes. Then model those shapes into a beautiful landscape painting. Some academic studio work with demonstrations. Mostly on location where she will help you soar!
Starting January 16th from 9:30 to 12:30 – Fee is $50 per session.
This is an ongoing class, we will meet every week unless told differently.
Palate to Palette with Margaret Chiaro
Monet’s Water Lilies
Paint your own master copy! Enjoy a beautiful venue and sip on wine
Only $45, all supplies included
Saturday January 20th, 3pm-6pm
Painting the Portrait with Debra Sievers
With simple, step by step guidance, we will discover how to capture our model’s unique spirit as well as physical shape and features. Combining instruction, demos, observation and hands-on oil or acrylic painting, we will learn how to paint a portrait from the inside out. For all levels.
January 27, Feb 3, 10, 17. 9 am to 1pm
$165* for 4 sessions. Students supply their own materials. List provided. Complete course must be pre-paid. Pro-rated drop-ins not encouraged but possible at $45 per session with instructor’s approval.
Register at www.thegreenarthouse.org or email Leslie at leslie@thegreenarthouse.org and she will be happy to register you!
Acrylic Pour Painting with Chris and Gayle Bamber
Come and join us for an introduction to Acrylic Pour Painting!
In this 3-hour workshop you will learn about the techniques, fundamentals, processes and materials involved in Acrylic Pour Painting. We will cover setting up a workspace, mixing paints, and multiple variations of creating paintings with this exciting technique. By the end of the workshop you should have 3-4 paintings and the knowledge to continue exploring this process on your own. All skill levels welcome, from the beginner to advanced pour painting artist. This is a messy process, so wear your old paint clothes. Sunday, January 28th from 10am to 1pm
The workshop fee is $75. All supplies are included in the cost of the class.
NOTE: Paintings require 24 hours to dry, so you will have to return for them after they dry.
C o l o r Mixing Workshop with Richard Stergulz
The fee for the workshop is $90 Register at
www.thegreenarthouse.org
BEFORE January 27th and get $10 off the $90 price
“Seeing Expressive Color; Studio to Plein Air”
with Susan Nicholas Gephart
is geared towards intermediate or advanced level painters.
During this 3-day workshop you will discover how to see beyond the obvious within the plein air landscape, and use expressive color to capture the essence of mood and atmosphere in sky, water, and more. You will learn to see the depth of color and create a unique and personally expressive plein air painting.
February 23, 24, 25, From 9:30 AM to 4 PM – $450/3 day workshop www.thegreenarthouse.org
Art Classes and Workshops
The Green Art House a non-profit 501 (c) (3) eco-friendly art school and artists retreat
You’ll find the finest of art instruction at The Green Art House, located at the Pala Mesa Resort, just off the 15 and 76 freeways, 2001 Old Hwy 395 Fallbrook CA 92028
Sculpting, painting with pastel, watercolor, acrylic and oils, fabric arts, graphic design, life drawing, and FREE art demonstrations by San Diego’s first class fine artists and artisans.
Please check out the info below on all of the VERY reasonably priced on-going classes and special workshops.
Stay in touch, 2018 is going to be a very creative and expressive ride!
Richard Stergulz, Co-Founder, The Green Art House 951-526-8055
For more info:
951-264-1023
2001 Old Hwy 395 Fallbrook CA 92028 at the Pala Mesa Resort or
|The Green Art House, a 501(c)(3) non-profit, eco-friendly and sustainable art school and artist retreat located in north San Diego County, California. The Green Art House is a place where you can delve into your love of the arts by attending classes, workshops, demonstrations and lectures. From beginner to advanced, artist, collector, and patron, everyone is welcome!