7th Annual Rhythm and Brews a Huge Success

TR Robertson — Vista, CA….The sun was out, music in the air, hundreds and hundreds of beer lovers lined the streets and the 7th annual Rhythm and Brews event in downtown Historic Vista once again established Vista as a center for craft beer coinsurers. Over 60 breweries were in attendance as well as a number of other vendors and a variety of food trucks and eateries. The VIP, early admission ticket holders was a sell-out this year, allowing those interested in paying a little more a 1 hour earlier admission.

As we wandered down Broadway and S. Citrus Ave. and the new parking area on Broadway we spoke with many of the brewers to get an idea as to how long they have been in the beer brewing business, how long their brewery has been opened as well as the location of the breweries we were not familiar with. The majority of the breweries in attendance had taken part in the event in the past, but there were several first timers as well. Perhaps the most unusual part of Rhythm and Brews is to read the unusual names the breweries come up with for their beers. The establishment of the craft brewers has also led to very creative art work designs for the logos, bottles, cans and promotional material for the breweries.

Photos by Brian Robertson

Some of the breweries have been in business for many years. Craft breweries such as Belching Beaver, Coronado Brewing (22 years), and Green Flash (15 years) have been around for quite a while. Green Flash now operates Alpine Brewing as well. Mother Earth, in downtown Vista has been here for 8 years already and Breakwater of Oceanside has been around 10 years. Also in attendance were long time breweries Oggi’s, Pizza Port, Sierra Nevada, Karl Strauss and Stone. Many of these, and other breweries, now offer excellent restaurants in association with their tasting rooms. If you discount these breweries, the average age of most of the breweries at the festival was probably 2-3 years. Some are very new. Rock Bottom, in La Jolla has been around for 6 months. Battle Mage of Vista will be celebrating their 1 year anniversary on May 12th. Black Plague of Oceanside celebrates 1 year on June 10th. First time attendee, Circle Nine of Kearney Mesa has been open 8 months. Burgeon Beer Company of Carlsbad just had their 1 year anniversary. Absolution by the Sea on Fay Ave. in La Jolla has been open 2 months. This brewery has covered patios with fire pits and 13 TV’s and serves food.

Many of the breweries are merging with other breweries, a growing tendency. Booze Brothers and Owl Farms have joined forces for examples. Each of the breweries is trying to offer something new for the consumer. Many unusual samples was available. I tried a number of sours flavored with blackberries and blood orange. Council Brewing of Kearney Mesa area offered Beatitude Black Current Tart Sour. Lost Abbey had a new brew called Carnevale with a description of the taste as tropical fruits and toasted biscuits. Intergalactic Brewing of Mira Mesa offered a Mocha Almond Hazelnut Java blend. Perfect for the Cinco de Mayo Day the festival was on, Ale Smith of Miramar, opened since 1995, offered a Sublime Mexican Lager in cans. One of the most potent beers was from Tool Box of Vista with their Imperial Stout at 13%.

Many of the breweries were trying to expand in the larger markets, such as Bev Mo or Costco. Duck Foot, from Miramar area, is now in Bev Mo, Frazier Farms and other spots. Thorn Brewing of San Diego is now in Costco with their cans. Guadalupe Brewery of Vista got their start by brewing in the Guadalupe Valley of Mexico before opening a tasting room off of El Camino Real and Faraday. Vista was well represented, as our community has more craft brewers and tasting rooms than any other area in San Diego County. Prohibition, Indian Joe’s, Barrel Harbor, Ebullition, and Backstreet Brewing, to name a few, all had long lines for tasting. The popular local brewery Bear Roots Brewery has opened a second tasting room and today was also the Grand Opening of the tasting room at the end of Broadway across from Sonic. Owner Terry Little was spending his day going back and forth from the festival to his new facility. They will also offer a selected menu from Pepper Tree Burgers and possibly from Flying Pig or Urban Pizza.

I spoke for a few minutes with a friend of mine, Mike Reidy, a former teacher at the school I used to work at, retired like me and now the brewer for Ebullition. He said they were kicking around the idea of cans for their beers. Ebullition will be celebrating their 1 year anniversary in July. Mike said he “fell” into brewing with lots of experimentation and meeting owner Jesse Richardson at the right time when he needed a brewer. There are many stories around about how people got into the craft beer business and met the people they are now working with. Even the names for the breweries have a story to tell. For example, Latitude 33(degrees) is named for the fact that the brewery sits on the 33rd degree parallel. Midnight Jack Brewery of Oceanside is named after a nickname the owners grandfather had. Midnight Jack also has a variety of bands that play on a large stage on the weekends.

As we wandered from tent to tent, sampling different beers, we came upon a variety of food trucks selling everything from great tasting BBQ to German food. Criscito Pizza had a portable pizza fired up cooking great looking pizzas. There were a few vendors at the beer fest. Some sold t-shirts, one sold beer bottle wall openers in a multitude of designs. There were also several tents with information from attorney’s on their services, such as King Aminpour. One tent was set-up for Beer Talk Radio where brewers were being interviewed about what their breweries offered. A large stage provided musical entertainment including L.A. Edwards and Trouble in the Wind.

San Diego State University offered handouts about their certification program offering a Professional Certificate in the Business of Craft Beers. This also includes a possibility for professional advancement in a Beer Judge Certification program and information in a Craft Beer Education Camp.

There was something for everyone interested in craft beers offered from some of the finest breweries in San Diego County and beyond. San Diego County is referred to as the Capital of Craft with over 130 craft breweries at the present time. This festival is a chance to get up front and personal with many of the brewers and to ask any questions you might have about the art of brewing beer. It was evident from the number of people in attendance there remains a tremendous interest in the craft beer industry.