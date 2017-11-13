Fritzi Gros-Daillon

A North County 501© 3 non-profit working for seniors, is The Foundation For Senior Wellbeing.

The 7th annual Festival of Trees celebration fundraiser will be held on December 2, 2017 at the Vista Optimist Club. Beautifully decorated Christmas trees, sponsored by community supporters, are available for sale along with auction and boutique items. The Senior Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. There will also be an evening cocktail party from 6 to 9 p.m.

The funds raised at this event will be used to support North County seniors through:

The Information and Resource Center, located in the Panorama Building, 131 Richmar Road, San Marcos, welcomes visits and phone calls (760-891-8176) from seniors, their families, caregivers, and friends. Staff and volunteers will find resources and give referrals to help find solutions for any issue, concerns or problems persons have and is followed up by a phone call to ensure help was obtained.

located in the Panorama Building, 131 Richmar Road, San Marcos, welcomes visits and phone calls (760-891-8176) from seniors, their families, caregivers, and friends. Staff and volunteers will find resources and give referrals to help find solutions for any issue, concerns or problems persons have and is followed up by a phone call to ensure help was obtained. The Senior Emergency Fund, a resource for needy seniors administered through Project CARE at Interfaith Community Services.

a resource for needy seniors administered through Project CARE at Interfaith Community Services. The Senior Disaster Resource Alliance, a community team working to improve outcomes for seniors during a disaster.

These programs and participation at many local senior events, continue with the help of many donors, sponsors and volunteers. Program event sponsors and individuals can buy tickets and make donations through our website at www.thefoundationforseniorwellbeing.org.

Contact: Fritzi Gros-Daillon, 516-429-4839

or info@thefoundationforseniorwellbeing.org