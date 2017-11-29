Loading...
Moonlight Giving Tuesday Reaches Goal

By   /  November 29, 2017  /  No Comments

WE LOVE
YOU TO
THE MOON
AND BACK.
That’s approximately 477,800 miles of love!
Friends,
 
Thank you for your incredible support during our #GivingTuesday campaign. By 2:00 pm we surpassed our $10,000 fundraising goal and we were able to come in at just over $12,000 by 11:59 pm PST.
 
The Moonlight is committed to expanding our family by making tickets affordable for everyone, which means we rely on generous contributions from friends like you to keep the quality high and prices low. Because of your generous gifts on #GivingTuesday we are able to work towards these goals and make our 2018 Season the best ever.
With Sincere Gratitude,
Justin Jorgensen Vierela
Director of Development
Moonlight Cultural Foundation
Jennifer Bradford
Operations and Outreach Manager
Moonlight Cultural Foundation
