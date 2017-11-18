Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside Special Offer

$3 OFF THIS WEEKEND midnight on Sunday, Nov 19, 2017 . For the first 100 people who use the discount code [FACEBOOK] at checkout: save $3 per Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside ticket. Offer ends aton BUY TICKETS

Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside next weekend! Enjoy 15 Sip Stops and new craft beverages for $15! Join us as we kick off ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with this walkable Downtown Oceanside shopping experience. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25 , from 2-5 p.m. , enjoy tastings from your favorite Oceanside breweries, wineries and craft beverage makers while you explore downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. For $15, receive 1- to 3-ounce tastes of local beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages — including tea, ginger beer, coffee and kombucha — at 15 designated Sip Stops. Fill up a Shop Local Holiday Passport along the way, receiving up to two passport stamps per Sip Stop.

About ’Tis the Season to Shop Local

Saturday, Nov. 25 , through Friday, Dec. 22, 2017 , this unique and dynamic lineup of holiday programs and events will once again feature a shopping passport, a beer and wine tasting event, a makers fair offering handcrafted goods, and a tree lighting celebration — all amid decorated shop windows, the glow of holiday lights and the cheerful sounds of live holiday music and carolers. Learn more at ’Tis the Season to Shop Local is a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration inviting our community to explore Oceanside retail establishments and to shop local this holiday season. Starting on Small Business, through, this unique and dynamic lineup of holiday programs and events will once again feature a shopping passport, a beer and wine tasting event, a makers fair offering handcrafted goods, and a tree lighting celebration — all amid decorated shop windows, the glow of holiday lights and the cheerful sounds of live holiday music and carolers. Learn more at www.ShopLocalOceanside.com

Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside Beverage Sponsors

OTHER ‘TIS THE SEASON TO SHOP LOCAL PROGRAMS AND EVENTS

Shop Local Holiday Passport Program Nov. 25-Dec. 22 Pick up an official Shop Local Holiday Passport from any participating location and fill it up by visiting and shopping at participating Downtown, Harbor, Inland and South O locations for a chance to win prizes.

Merry Makers Fair Nov. 25-26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Discover an array of handcrafted and artisanal goods by local and area makers at this free, two-day holiday pop-up market. Held inside Artist Alley in Downtown Oceanside , this event will include interactive shopping experiences and crafts.

’Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest Nov. 25-Dec. 1 Enjoy festive holiday window displays throughout Oceanside while you shop, as shops and businesses decorate their storefronts to the theme of ’Tis the Season. A panel of judges will vote for winners

Holiday Tree Lighting

& Sunset Market

Dec. 7