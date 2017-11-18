Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside Special Offer

|
$3 OFF THIS WEEKEND
For the first 100 people who use the discount code [FACEBOOK]at checkout: save $3 per Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside ticket. Offer ends at midnight on Sunday, Nov 19, 2017.
Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside next weekend! Enjoy 15 Sip Stops and new craft beverages for $15! Join us as we kick off ’Tis the Season to Shop Local with this walkable Downtown Oceanside shopping experience. On Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, from 2-5 p.m., enjoy tastings from your favorite Oceanside breweries, wineries and craft beverage makers while you explore downtown shops and listen to live holiday music. For $15, receive 1- to 3-ounce tastes of local beer, wine and nonalcoholic beverages — including tea, ginger beer, coffee and kombucha — at 15 designated Sip Stops. Fill up a Shop Local Holiday Passport along the way, receiving up to two passport stamps per Sip Stop.
About ’Tis the Season to Shop Local
’Tis the Season to Shop Local is a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration inviting our community to explore Oceanside retail establishments and to shop local this holiday season. Starting on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, through Friday, Dec. 22, 2017, this unique and dynamic lineup of holiday programs and events will once again feature a shopping passport, a beer and wine tasting event, a makers fair offering handcrafted goods, and a tree lighting celebration — all amid decorated shop windows, the glow of holiday lights and the cheerful sounds of live holiday music and carolers. Learn more atwww.ShopLocalOceanside.com.
Sip & Shop Downtown Oceanside
Beverage Sponsors
Endurance House Oceanside 401 N. Coast Highway, Suite 103
Gelato-go 212 N. Coast Highway
The Goodhood Clothing Store 606 Mission Ave.
Gypsy Soul Dreaming 212 Artist Alley, Suite E
The Hair Parlour 117 S. Coast Highway
The Loose Leaf Tea Bar 408 Mission Ave.
Monroe Boutique LLC 301 Mission Ave., Suite 101
Oceanside Ace Hardware 263 S. Coast Highway
Oceanside Jewelers 222 N. Coast Highway
Oceanside Tattoo “The Arcade” 604 Mission Ave.
Panels Comic Book Coffee Bar 713 Mission Ave., Suite A
Seaside Flowers 212 Artist Alley, Suite C
Stage and Screen FX 510 N. Coast Highway
Whitlock Ink 609 Mission Ave.
Whitlock Surf Experience 605 Mission Ave.
OTHER ‘TIS THE SEASON TO SHOP LOCAL
PROGRAMS AND EVENTS
Shop Local Holiday
Passport Program
Nov. 25-Dec. 22
Pick up an official Shop Local Holiday Passport from any participating location and fill it up by visiting and shopping at participating Downtown, Harbor, Inland and South O locations for a chance to win prizes.
Merry Makers Fair
Nov. 25-26, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Discover an array of handcrafted and artisanal goods by local and area makers at this free, two-day holiday pop-up market. Held inside Artist Alley in Downtown Oceanside, this event will include interactive shopping experiences and crafts.
’Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest
Nov. 25-Dec. 1
Enjoy festive holiday window displays throughout Oceanside while you shop, as shops and businesses decorate their storefronts to the theme of ’Tis the Season. A panel of judges will vote for winners
Holiday Tree Lighting
& Sunset Market
Dec. 7
Be there at 6 p.m. when the tree lights up at Regal Cinema Plaza in Downtown Oceanside during this special Sunset Market. This annual holiday event will be filled with activities for the whole family.
MainStreet Oceanside | 760.754.4512 | www.mainstreetoceanside.com