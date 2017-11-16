Vista Community Connections

from the City of Vista November 2017

Roundabout Installation on Vale Terrace: A roundabout is being installed on Vale Terrace Drive at Ponderosa Drive. This will reduce speeding vehicles and improve the safety for pedestrians walking on the nature trail that extends across Vale Terrace. Construction will take 6-8 weeks.

Frozen Sing-A-Long: The Frozen Sing-A-Long Experience is coming to The Moonlight for one night only on Saturday, December 2! Lyrics will be projected as the movie plays. There will be pre-movie fun including a snow play area for the kids.

Help Us Prioritize Funding for Residents in Need: The City’s Housing Division is seeking community input on prioritizing grant funds to assist low-income Vista residents. A workshop is being held from 6-8 pm on Thurs, Nov 16 at North County Lifeline. Can’t make it? Please take the short online survey to provide your input.

City Closures for Thanksgiving Holiday: City Offices and the Vista Library will be closed in observance of the Thanksgiving holiday on Nov, 23-24. Trash pickup will be delayed one day if your regularly scheduled collection falls on Thursday or Friday.

Free Dental Screenings at Library: Vista Community Clinic’s mobile unit will be parked at the Vista Library on Mon, Nov 20, from 9:30-1 pm to provide free dental screenings, including fluoride varnishing and oral hygiene education.

New Work 2017 on View Now: More than 20 artists are featured in the Civic Gallery’s exhibition entitled New Work 2017. This juried photographic exhibition will be on display until December 20.

Tell Us Your Vision for Bub Williamson Park: For those who missed the first community meeting on Bub Williamson Park, the City is holding a second workshop on Thurs, Nov 16, from 6-8 pm at Grapevine Elementary School. Share your ideas on the improvements you envision for the park.