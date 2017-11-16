North Island Credit Union Announces Teacher Grants Benefiting Students Across San Diego County

San Diego, CA – November 14, 2017 – North Island Credit Union (North Island) has announced the recipients of its Fall 2017 Teacher Grants assisting educators in funding innovative learning opportunities for their students. Each recipient will receive $500 to use towards their class projects.

The Fall 2017 CCU San Diego County Teacher Grant recipients include:

 Kelly Casassa, Diegueno Middle School, Encinitas

 Paula Annicchiarico, El Cajon Valley High School, El Cajon

 Becky McKinney, Escondido Union High School, Escondido

 Amy Satter, Hage Elementary School, San Diego

 Monique Oswald, Golden Hill K-8 Elementary School, San Diego

 Diana Tompkins, Joan MacQueen Middle School, Alpine

 Jennifer Freeman, Lincoln Elementary School, Escondido

 Sandra Hodge, Montgomery High School, San Diego

 Sara Brownell, Rio Seco Elementary School, Santee

 Elizabeth Limtiaco, Vista Grande Elementary School, El Cajon

“A core value at North Island is supporting the needs of our San Diego community, and our grant program is one way we are working to support teachers in their efforts to engage and inspire students,” said California Credit Union CEO Steve O’Connell. “We hope these grants will help our teachers bring learning to life for their students in creative and innovative ways.”

The fall grants were used to help fund a wide variety of programs illustrating the creativity teachers bring to their classrooms and communities, including:

 STEM/STEAM skills relating to biology, engineering, and chemistry

 Hands-on molecular biology lessons for structure and properties of matter

 Planning, building, and cultivating year round vegetables

 Speech therapy for special education students

 Robots for kindergarten children

 Outreach programs supporting local animal shelters, visually impaired students, multi-cultural festivals, and children’s hospitals

Since the creation of the program in 2012, the credit union has awarded $65,000 in teacher grants to benefit students throughout San Diego and Los Angeles. Up to 20 grants totaling $10,000 are awarded bi-annually in the spring and fall. Any full-time classroom teacher in San Diego County can apply for a grant for a program that has clearly defined learning objectives tied to students’ academic needs, displays creativity in education, and targets a significant number of students. The credit union will begin accepting applications for the next Teacher Grant program in early 2018. Visit northisland.ccu.com for more information.

About North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union

California Credit Union is a federally insured, state chartered credit union founded in 1933 that serves public or private school employees, community members and businesses across California. With more than 165,000 members and assets of $3 billion, California Credit Union has 24 branches throughout Los Angeles and San Diego counties. The credit union operates in San Diego County as North Island Credit Union, a division of California Credit Union. California Credit Union offers a full suite of consumer, business and investment products and services, including comprehensive consumer checking and loan options, personalized financial planning, business banking, and leading-edge online and mobile banking. Please visit northisland.ccu.com for more information.

