Bets Malone – Moonlight Memories

By   /  November 13, 2017  /  No Comments

Just Announced…EVERY $1 GIVEN ON #GIVINGTUESDAY TO THE MOONLIGHT CULTURAL FOUNDATION WILL BE MATCHED 1:1 UP TO $5,000!

 

 Save The Date, Tuesday November 28th

For 37 years, The Moonlight has been a summer tradition for thousands of San Diegans who bring their families and friends to experience Broadway under the stars. Each year, Moonlight Memories are made on and off stage.
A gift to the Moonlight Cultural Foundation helps us create #MoonlightMemories for future generations.
What if we all gave on one day to create #MoonlightMemories? We can! On November 28, 2017, our community will come together for 24 hours of unprecedented giving to support the amazing work of The Moonlight through #GivingTuesday.
Every gift given to The Moonlight Cultural Foundation on #GivingTuesday will be matched 1:1 up to $5,000!
YOUR GIFT WILL BE DOUBLED!

Can’t wait until #GivingTuesday?Click below to donate today, be sure to type #GivingTuesday in the comment section!

A Special Thanks to our Matching Gift Partners
Wes & Robin McDonough
Lee Covell and Valerie Dolan

 

 

