76th Assembly District Candidate Forum

The Oceanside Chamber of Commerce will be co-hosting a candidate forum for the 76th Assembly District on May 2nd, 2018 at 6:30 held at MiraCosta College.

The local community will have an opportunity to get to hear directly from the candidates on today’s major, pressing issues. The forum’s presenting sponsor is Genentech. MiraCosta College Associated Student Government is the host sponsor. The forum is co-hosted by the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce, Vista Chamber of Commerce, Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, Encinitas Chamber of Commerce, and Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce.

All are welcome as there is no cost to attend. Audience members will be allowed to submit questions in writing at the forum.