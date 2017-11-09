Magic – A Group Art Show

Seeking magical artwork donations to be used in silent auction to benefit paying the rent at our new clubhouse! November 18 at 18:00 to 23:00

Backfence Society 110 S. Citrus Ave., Ste F, Vista

We are kindly asking artists to donate works of art (maimum size 8×10″) reflecting the theme of MAGIC! We believe being industrious in art has brought us to this point, one where we now have a space to call home, but we also believe we have had some help from some “magic” out there. Magic can be the inexplicable, coincidental, perfect, sparkly, secretive, dark, mysterious, connective, other-worldly, mystical, incredible or extrodinary – the way we feel about art and the journey we have been on as the Backfence Society.

If you are feeling generous and would like to be involved in this show by submitting your work for us to silent auction in order to raise funds to pay our rent/electric bill, we would be most grateful. 100% of the proceeds we raise will benefit our organization and it’s mission to engage community through art. Deadline is Nov. 16 – please bring donation artwork to 110 S. Citrus Ave Suite F. Vista, 92084 between 12-6pm, Thursday, Nov. 16. Thank you 🙂

Please email Sarah backfencesociety@gmail.com with any questions