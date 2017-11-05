Lady Panthers Volleyball -Division III CIF San Diego Section Quarter Final

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Vista High School-Vista, CA-11-4-17: In a Division III CIF San Diego Section Quarter Final contest the 3rd Lady Panthers of Vista High improve their record to 20-8 on the season took on the Lady Grizzlies of Mission Hills High School at 17-13. These schools met for the third time and won by the same set scores of 3 games to 1. Tonight’s games scores were 25-20, 20-25, 25-11 and 25-22.

Julie Kaiser Vista Head Volleyball Coach: “In today’s playoffs there were no surprises, Mission Hills came out fighting and gave us a challenge, but my squad did a great job working together and tonight they worked on ball control and everyone of the ladies contributed and I’m proud of them”

Gabriella Crouch Vista Volleyball Player in the win vs. Mission Hills: “This was the most focused game that we played that tonight, tonight we were positive and focused on just to work on our game plan, We did well tonight and listened to the coach and rely on my teammates for help.” “Some of the colleges that I’m mostly looking into is the University of Arizona or Long Beach State. We are going to be ready against Grossmont as they are a solid team and will see how well we match up against them.”