Tuttle Paces Mission Hills in Win Over Rival San Marcos 

Utah bound Jack Tuttle 5 passes paces Mission Hills in Discovery Bowl win over rival San Marcos

David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Jack Ashley Field at Grizzle Stadium-San Marcos, CA-Friday, November 3, 2017: After a 14-10 win on the Knights Field at San Marcos High School things went the Grizzles way on their home field as the Discovery Bowl Most Valuable Player and University of Utah bound Jeff Tuttle known for his scrambling and touchdown passes tonight threw for 17 completions out of 33 attempts for 322 yards threw 2 touchdown passes of 50 and 38 yards to wide receiver Chris Olave (6 receptions for 150 yards) 2 to Maurice Jones of 18 and 23 yards (3 receptions for 55 yards) and 1 touchdown pass to Quinton Hadnot for 48 yards (4 reception for 78 yards) defeated their rival the San Marcos Knights by a 49-27 score to claim the 2017 Discovery Bowl Trophy.

Jack Tuttle quarterback for Mission Hills on the win over San Marcos Knights: “It was a team effort we had a good work week to prepare ourselves for this game.” On my 5 touchdown passes, and I give credit to my offensive line and receiver as I am delivering the ball. On being MVP I don’t pay attention to that I just love my team and that is my focus. We have to take things one day at a until then we wait find to out who we play.”