Tuttle Paces Mission Hills in Win Over Rival San Marcos 

Utah bound Jack Tuttle 5 passes paces Mission Hills in Discovery Bowl win over rival San Marcos
David A. Willauer-Contributing Writer-Jack Ashley Field at Grizzle Stadium-San Marcos, CA-Friday, November 3, 2017: After a 14-10 win on the Knights Field at San Marcos High School things went the Grizzles way on their home field as the Discovery Bowl Most Valuable Player and University of Utah bound Jeff Tuttle known for his scrambling and touchdown passes tonight threw for 17 completions out of 33 attempts for 322 yards threw 2 touchdown passes of 50 and 38 yards to wide receiver Chris Olave (6 receptions for 150 yards) 2 to Maurice Jones of 18 and 23 yards (3 receptions for 55 yards) and 1 touchdown pass to Quinton Hadnot for 48 yards (4 reception for 78 yards) defeated their rival the San Marcos Knights by a 49-27 score to claim the 2017 Discovery Bowl Trophy.
For Myles Hastings 17 completions out of 30 attempts for 310 yards threw 3 touchdown passes of 11 and 70 yards to Discovery Bowl MVP Kyle Webb along with a 62 yarder to Kyle Phillips. San Diego State bound Josh Bornes led the Knights in rushing as he carries the ball 11 times for 56 yards