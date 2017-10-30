A Culture Shock Nutcracker – A Pop Culture Holiday Theatrical Jan 5-7, 2018, Spreckels Theatre, Downtown San Diego – 5 Shows Only This is definitely not your parent’s Nutcracker. It’s not even your favorite ballet company’s Nutcracker. Culture Shock San Diego, founded in 1993 by Angie Bunch, is back with their wildly inventive, extremely modern rendition of the treasured family classic. Complete with Tchaikovsky’s original score and fused with contemporary music and pop culture references, A Culture Shock Nutcracker is the ultimate mash-up of dance genres and theatrical and musical styles blended with a timeless holiday tradition. “For our 5th season, we’ve moved from a Hip Hop show to a broader focus. This makes sense as Bunch was first inspired to create the holiday spectacular after seeing Janet Jackson's powerful "Rhythm Nation" video one holiday season. In addition to merging themes from musical theatre with Clara's timeless story, many other traditions are turned upside down. For example, a same-sex couple portray Clara and Fritz's two dads while Drosselmeyer's "gift" is not a mechanical doll, but a live aerialist! I’m not interested in presenting the same thing every year and I don’t think our audiences are either,” explained Bunch, “Along with our first rate creative team, we’ve developed new story lines, re-imagined existing characters and developed incredibly entertaining and crowd pleasing numbers.” A team of experienced choreographers and theatre artists will contribute their talent to set this production moving in creative ways. New choreography, costumes and club-worthy sound mix makes this show much more than a modern twist on the classical ballet. A cast of over 100, including dancers from all four Culture Shock Troupes and several special guests, will bring the show to life for 5 performances only. Expect a fully realized theatrical experience like no other. This show will have you grooving in your seat and is appropriate for all ages. PRODUCTION FACT SHEET What: A Culture Shock Nutcracker – A Holiday Pop Culture Theatrical Featuring: The Culture Shock San Diego Dance Troupes and Special Guests Where: The Historic Spreckels Theatre, 121 Broadway, San Diego, CA 92101 When: Friday, January 5, 7 pm Saturday, January 5, 2 and 7 pm Sunday, January 7, 1 and 6 pm Reception to Meet the Creative Team (Media Invited) Saturday, November 11, Pannikin Coffee, 7467 Girard Ave, La Jolla, 6:30 -9 Media RSVP for tickets and events to tr@trprsandiego.com Tickets: TICKETS ON SALE OCTOBER 16th! PRE-SALE DISCOUNTS WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR A LIMITED TIME (ENDS NOV 20th) Tickets start at $35. Group discounts available. cultureshockdance.org/nutcracker/ MAIN EVENT SITE: TICKET LINK: cultureshockdance.org/Nutcracker/TICKETS Photos: Send requests to tr@trprsandiego.com GET TO KNOW ANGIE BUNCH Angie Bunch has been in the dance world for over 45 years. She is the founder and president of the Culture Shock Dance Troupes, Inc. founded in 1993, here in San Diego. Culture Shock, a nonprofit professional Hip Hop dance company and youth outreach program has companies in Los Angeles, Oakland, Las Vegas, Chicago, and Washington DC. International companies are in Ottawa and Toronto, Canada. Bunch is a member of the newly founded (2017) Culture Shock International Foundation, an entity created to support and develop new and existing Culture Shock Companies. Angie taught dance at San Diego Mesa Community College for 25 years. She is a former NIKE dance/fitness pro and had a 12 year relationship with NIKE, teaching and presenting dance/fitness programs all over the world. Angie operated her own studio, the Culture Shock Training Academy from 1998 through 2001. That studio brought dance enthusiasts from all over the world to train with the Culture Shock dancers. Bunch and friend (and Broadway performer), Joseph Savant, opened Culture Shock Dance Center in 2003 – present! The Dance Center has become an iconic home to Hip Hop and Urban Street Dance Styles, noteworthy for the incredible Graffiti Artwork displayed throughout the 2 levels and 5 studio spaces! Angie is recognized both nationally and internationally in the dance and fitness world. She taught world wide for various events such as ECA and IDEA World. She has been profiled in Dance Magazine and Dance Spirit Magazine. She has received numerous local and national awards for her contributions to dance. Her students are performing professionally on film, television and abroad. Angie’s latest passion is Directing ‘A CULTURE SHOCK NUTCRACKER’, A Pop-Culture Holiday Theatrical. In it’s 5th year, Bunch and her DreamTeam of fellow dance, theatre and tech specialists bring a constantly evolving and changing production each year! All shows at Historic Spreckels Theatre 121 Broadway, San Diego 92101

About Culture Shock San Diego Culture Shock® San Diego is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit Hip Hop dance troupe dedicated to innovative performance, artist development, and community outreach. Founded in 1993, Culture Shock San Diego is the originator and affiliate of the worldwide network of Culture Shock Dance Troupe, Inc.® For more information, visit at http://cultureshockdance.org/sandiego 2011 Hancock Street, San Diego 92110, 858.432.6231